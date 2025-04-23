Major League Rugby Names Rhode Island's Centreville Bank Stadium as Site for 2025 MLR Championship

DALLAS - Major League Rugby, the premier professional rugby league in North America, is proud to announce that it has named Pawtucket, R.I. as the host site for the 2025 MLR Championship. The Quest for the Shield will culminate at Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 2 p.m. (EST) featuring the champions from the Eastern and Western conferences.

After a grueling 16-match regular season, each conference will seed its top four teams in a single elimination tournament beginning on June 14 with the winners squaring off for the revered MLR Shield. All 2025 playoff matches, including the 2025 MLR Championship, will be broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

During last season's action-packed MLR Championship match, the New England Free Jacks captured a second-straight MLR Shield, beating the Seattle Seawolves, 20-11, in front of a record-setting crowd of 12,085 in San Diego.

"It's another season of growth and opportunity for Major League Rugby, and we're thrilled to bring that energy and excitement to one of the best new sports venues in the U.S.," said Nic Benson, Commissioner of MLR. "The team in Rhode Island has built a remarkable stadium that is going to host some incredible events in the coming years, and we're excited that the MLR Championship will be the first major sporting event to take the field at Centreville Bank Stadium. We can't wait to host die-hard rugby fans and welcome in sports fans from across New England to what promises to be another thrilling MLR Championship."

Pawtucket recently finished construction on the state-of-the-art, 100 percent electric, 10,500-seat stadium, serving as the home of the United Soccer League's (USL) Rhode Island FC. Nestled along the scenic Seekonk River, the stadium is the flagship destination for sports and entertainment in the Ocean State, hosting other sporting and community events and concerts year-round.

"One of the founding visions behind building Centreville Bank Stadium was to bring world-class events to Rhode Island- sports and entertainment that unite communities, energize fans, and showcase our state on a national stage," said Brett M. Johnson, Founder and Chairman of Rhode Island FC, and Centreville Bank Stadium. "Hosting the Major League Rugby Championship is a powerful validation of our vision, of the world-class quality of our stadium and of our commitment to Rhode Island."

Having opened in May, the MLR Championship will be the first major sports championship to be held at Centreville Bank Stadium.

"The Rhode Island Sports Commission is thrilled to welcome the Major League Rugby Championship to our state this June," said Jonathan Walker, senior director of sports sales for the Rhode Island Sports Commission, a division of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Sports tourism has a major impact on the state's economy, from youth sports to collegiate level and of course major league championships such as this. We consistently receive positive feedback from athletes, families and fans and we're excited to show the rugby community all that the Ocean State has to offer!"

Ticket information and additional news about the 2025 MLR Championship will be shared in the coming days. Fans can be the first to get all the league news and ticket notifications for the MLR Championship by subscribing at MajorLeague.Rugby today or following @USMLR on social media.

