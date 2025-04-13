RFCLA's Winning Streak Ends with Bonus Point Loss to Utah

April 13, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







In front of one of the clubs attended matches, RFCLA squared off against the Utah Warriors in a clash that had all the highs and lows, for a spirited Family Night at Wallis Annenberg Stadium.

The evening began with a youth rugby clinic led by RFCLA players and coaches, drawing kids of all ages. Face painting, t-shirt tosses, and a Guard of Honor for the young fans added to the festive atmosphere.

Once the action got underway, Utah came out firing. The Warriors capitalized on early momentum, running in three unanswered tries to surge ahead 21-0. But RFCLA wasn't going quietly in front of the home faithful. Showing grit and resolve, they mounted a fast comeback. Three tries of their own, capped off by a blistering footrace to the white line from debut starter Reece McDonald, sending both squads into halftime locked at 21.

The break, however, took an unfortunate turn. One of LA's own was forced to leave the match early with a foot injury requiring hospital attention. With no ambulance on site, play was halted for an extended period until emergency services returned, a delay that may have stalled LA's momentum.

RFCLA Family Round was an overwhelming success. Photo: RFCLA Media The second half saw the Warriors regain control. Using tactical kicking to the corners off LA's penalties, Utah executed three dominant mauls off lineouts to punch in tries and reclaim the lead. RFCLA struggled to find rhythm in the latter stages, plagued by turnovers and penalties that stifled their attack. Until the 61st minute when LA forced a turnover in their half and put together a series of attacks to go the length of the field and score a fine team try, with Ed Timpson crossing the line and Christian Leali-ifano kicking the conversion. This 4th try giving LA a crucial bonus point. Despite flashes of LA's continued intent, the Utah defense stood firm and turned away every surge.

RFCLA will regroup on the road next week with a cross-country trip to face the reigning MLR champions, the New England Free Jacks. The squad returns home on April 26th for a massive Double Header event at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. Fans will witness the Cali Cup vs. San Diego, followed by the USA Eagles Women's Test Match against Japan, featuring star winger Ilona Maher.

Don't miss this landmark day for rugby in LA. Buy a prorated RFCLA season ticket which will include a ticket to the Double Header and give you four RFCLA matches for the price of one ticket to the USA Women's Test Match.

Tickets for the CaliCup and USA v Japan Double Header on April 26 are selling fast. Purchase now!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.