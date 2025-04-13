Chicago Hounds Move to 7-1 with Win over Anthem

April 13, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds moved to 7-1 on the season with a 28-20 win over the Carolina Anthem on Sunday afternoon. Mason Flesch scored two tries, including an automatic seven-pointer, to lead all scorers with 12 points. Hooker Dylan Fawsitt also recorded a brace and flyhalf Tim Swiel added six points via three successful conversion attempts.

The Hounds opened the scoring in the opening minutes of the match with Mason Flesch's first try of the day. The blindside flanker spotted a gap close to the try line from the base of the ruck. He picked the ball up and dove over a few would-be Anthem defenders for the try. Swiel hit the tough conversion to give the Dawgs a seven point lead.

Anthem kicked a successful penalty goal a few minutes later, but then Chicago came roaring right back. The Hounds won a penalty, kicked for the corner, and the Ugly Bus got to work. Hooker Dylan Fawsitt touched down his fourth try of the season after the maul did the dirty work. Despite another tough conversion angle, Swiel was money on the points-after-attempt. Chicago seemed to be in control with a 14-3 lead.

Anthem responded with a try after the first-half water break via their left wing but the conversion attempt was no good, 14-8. And the scoreline remained that way for the next 15 minutes, right until the Dawgs got things going before halftime- with arguably the coolest try in franchise history.

The movement really began with a beautiful offload from loosehead prop Fakaosifolau Pifeleti to Flesch, who was trailing in support. The towering forward galloped into the Anthem 22 before looking for support runners. Despite battling through contact, he freed his hands up and connected on the offload pass to a streaking Michael Hand II. The fullback pinned his ears back and seemed to be away for a try in the corner, but Carolina's cover defense did well. The Dawgs had one more offload left in em, though. Hand popped the ball up to Fawsitt, who did well to hang onto the ball, and the hooker touched it down for the Hounds' third try of the day. The kick was good, extending the lead even further, 21-8.

The Hounds opened up the second half with another sick try. Mason Flesch seemingly appeared out of nowhere from behind the base of a ruck. As scrumhalf Mitch Short picked the ball up, he drew in an Anthem defender, and popped the ball up. Flesch ran onto the ball with a full head of steam and raced through the Carolina 22 untouched, diving in-between the sticks for an automatic seven-pointer.

The rest of the second half was stressful, to be honest. Carolina fought back into the game in the 63rd minute with a try and conversion, making the score 28-15. That wasn't enough to sound the alarms- but it was getting there. Just five minutes later, they scored yet another try. But Mitch Wilson couldn't hit the conversion kick, leaving it a two possession game with the clock dwindling down.

The Hounds' defense held strong, however. And the Dawgs secured a bonus point with the win, awarded for scoring four or more tries. Chicago is now 7-1 and turns their attention to the Seattle Seawolves. The game kicks off from Starfire Stadium on Friday night, leaving very little turnaround time for Chicago.

CHICAGO: 28

Tries: Mason Flesch (x2), Dylan Fawsitt (x2)

Conversions: Tim Swiel (3/3)

ANTHEM: 20

Chicago Hounds Roster Week 9

No. Player

1. Fakaosifolau Pifeleti

2. Dylan Fawsitt

3. Ignacio Peculo

4. James Scott

5. Hamish Bain

6. Mason Flesch

7. Maclean Jones

8. Lucas Rumball

9. Mitch Short

10. Tim Swiel

11. Julian Dominguez

12. Ollie Devoto

13. Bryce Campbell

14. Mark O'Keeffe

15. Michael Hand II

16. Jackson Zabierek

17. Zurabi Zhvania

18. Koby Baker

19. Luke White

20. Matt Oworu

21. Michael Baska

22. Chris Hilsenbeck

23. Noah Flesch

