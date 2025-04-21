RFCLA Announces Team for Midweek Free Jacks Match

April 21, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







RFCLA Head Coach Steve Hoiles has made several adjustments to his traveling squad as the team prepares for a demanding stretch: two matches in just five days.

First up, RFCLA faces the New England Free Jacks this Tuesday at 4:00 PM PST in Quincy. After that, the team returns home for a major West Coast clash-the Cali Cup Doubleheader-against the San Diego Legion. That event, set for Saturday, April 26 at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, is nearly sold out and will also feature the USA Women kicking off their Test match series against Japan.

With a tight schedule ahead, Christian Leali'ifano and Gonzalo Bertranou will be rested. In their place, Sean Nolan and Tas Smith get the start in the halves. Vaughen Isaacs is set to make his RFCLA debut at fullback.

Nick Chan returns from injury to start at inside center, while versatile back Will Leonard will start on the wing. In the forwards, Semi Kunatani and lock Lucas Burr rejoin the squad. Making a special debut off the bench is local schoolteacher and Belmont Shore standout Justus Sevai, who will earn his first MLR cap.

RFCLA Attack Coach Sam Harris said the changes were well considered after last weekend's loss to the in-form Utah Warriors.

Belmont Shore's Justus Tavai will make his debut this weekend off the bench. Photo: RFCLA Media

"Firstly, when any player makes their MLR debut from the club rugby system here in LA - or anywhere in the league -it deserves special recognition and celebration. We are all thrilled for Justus and his family," Harris said.

"Seeing him and Sean Nolan in the 23 this week is a real credit to Coach Egan and the Belmont Shore Rugby program."

Reflecting on the team's recent loss against Utah and the player selections, Harris added.

"Last match against Utah was the wake-up call we needed, and the bye couldn't have come at a better time, especially with the midweek match and East Coast travel.

"There are a few changes yeah, but we're confident in all our players can start or close for us - you just have to be in 2025. The MLR is extremely competitive the season and depth is key.

Sean was excellent against Houston a few weeks ago, and Tas has been performing well off the bench-he's one of our best trainers.

"And now we have Vaughen Isaacs making his RFCLA debut at fullback. He's been patient, worked hard, and earned this shot. Just a year ago, he was one of the top backs in the league while with Dallas. He's pumped and ready to go, and I am certainly backing him to play well.

CaliCup this Saturday set to be a sell out. Photo: RFCLA Media

RFCLA returns home Wednesday and will have a short turnaround before their crucial Cali Cup matchup against San Diego at 3:00 PM, followed by the USA Women's highly anticipated clash against Japan.

Tickets are selling fast, and the match is expected to sell out! Purchase your tickets here!

RFCLA Team to Face the New England Free Jacks, Saturday April 22, 4:00 PM at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy.

1. Alessandro Heaney

2. Benjamin Sugars

3. Maliu Niuafe

4. Lucas Bur

5. Jason Damm

6. Timothy Anstee

7. Edward Timpson

8. Semi Kunatani

9. Tasman Smith

10. Sean Nolan

11. William Leonard

12. Nicholas Chan

13. Matias Jensen

14. Rory Van Vugt

15. Vaughen Isaacs

16. Benjamin Strang

17. Justus Tavai

18. Franco Van Den Berg

19. Mikaea Wynyard

20. Matthew Heaton

21. Gonzalo Bertranou

22. Robert Mapa

23. Reece Macdonald

Traveling Reserve: Jurie Van Vuuren

Watch the Match LIVE - in LA, across the USA, and around the world!

Local Broadcast - FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers in Southern California, Nevada, and Hawaii.

Options include Spectrum, Cox, U-Verse TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo.

To locate a provider in your ZIP code, visit GetMyHomeTeams.com.

National Broadcast Partner - ESPN+

ESPN+ is the national media rights partner for MLR, bringing the highest level of professional rugby in the U.S. to ESPN platforms.

Global Broadcast Partner - The Rugby Network

The Rugby Network (TRN) is the official multi-device streaming platform of Major League Rugby, offering a wide selection of live and on-demand rugby content worldwide!

