First XV: WK 10: 2025

April 21, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Loosehead Prop, Cameron Orr - Seattle seawolves

23 Tackles Made

11 Ruck Arrivals

Three Carries Made

Hooker, Pita Anae-Ah Sue - Houston SaberCats

One Try Scored

35 Meters Made

10 Tackles Tackles Made

Tighthead Prop, Mason pedersen- Seattle Seawolves

20 Tackles Made

Five Ruck Arrivals

Two Ball Carries Made

Left Lock, Tevita Naqali - Old Glory DC

One Try Scored

16 Tackles Made

17 Ruck Arrivals

Right Lock, Matt Jensen- Utah Warriors

19 Tackles Made

28 Ruck Arrivals

Six Ball Carries Made

Blindside Flanker, Jed Melvin - New England Free Jacks

One Try Scored

24 Tackles Made

71 Meters Made

Openside Flanker, Charles Elton - Seattle Seawolves

27 Tackles Made

28 Ruck Arrivals

Three Ball Carries Made

No 8., Sam Tuifua - Houston SaberCats

One Try Scored

107 Meters Made

10 Tackles Made

Scrum-half, Zion Going - Utah Warriors

One Try Scored

48 Meters Made

50 Kicking Meters

Fly-half, Rodney Iona - Seattle Seawolves

13 Points Scored

52 Meters Made

Nine Tackles Made

Left Wing, Paula Balekana - New England Free Jacks

Two Tries Scored

123 Meters Made

Seven Tackles Made

Inside Center,D'angelo Leuila - Utah Warriors

Six Points Scored

71 Meters Made

130 Kicking Meters

Outside Center, Matias Orlando - Miami Sharks

One Try Scored

10 Tackles Made

36 Meters Made

Right Wing, Nic Benn - Utah Warriors

100 Kicking Meters

81 Meters Made

Six Tackles Made

Fullback, Shane O'Leary - Miami Sharks

15 Points Scored

36 Meters Made

42 Kicking Meters

