Seawolves Deliver on Kid's Night with 26-20 Win over Chicago

April 21, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

On Kid's Night at Starfire, we played with purpose.

We secured a hard-fought 26-20 victory over the Chicago Hounds in front of a packed home crowd filled with families, young fans, and future Seawolves. It wasn't just a win, it was a statement. Physical, disciplined, and fast in transition, we rose to the moment and delivered when it mattered.

We got on the board early after a turnover turned into opportunity. Ina Futi jumped a passing lane and connected with Divan Rossouw for a perfectly executed try. The Hounds struck back through structured phase play, but momentum shifted in the 35th minute when Chicago fly-half Tim Swiel was sent off with a red card for a high tackle. With the man advantage, we responded. Captain Riekert Hattingh powered across the line before halftime, giving us a 15-8 edge at the break.

Our backline stepped up again. Futi finished another attacking movement on the wing to stretch the lead. Though Chicago battled back with a try and a pair of penalties, we held strong in the final phases. With our home crowd behind us, we closed out the match through smart possession and relentless defense.

Game-Changing Red Card: The red card shown to Chicago's Swiel was the turning point. From that moment on, we stretched the pitch and took advantage of the space.

Back Three Brilliance: Divan Rossouw, Ina Futi, and Duncan Matthews combined for multiple line breaks, support runs, and scoring threats. It was one of our most dangerous backline performances of the season.

Set Piece Foundation: Clean lineouts and strong scrums allowed us to maintain control in key moments.

Discipline Delivered: Chicago ended nine possessions by conceding penalties, compared to our five. That edge in discipline helped us manage territory and hold the lead late.

Saturday was more than a victory, it was a historic night for one of our own. Scrum-half JP Smith earned his 100th Major League Rugby cap, becoming one of the few players in league history to reach that milestone.

Since joining Seattle in our inaugural season, JP has been a cornerstone of the club, on and off the pitch. His poise, leadership, and technical excellence have guided us through title runs and rebuilt squads alike.

We honored JP in a post-match ceremony, and the standing ovation from the crowd said it all.

Adding to the energy and excitement, two of our newest co-owners, NFL legends Marshawn Lynch and Marcus Peters, were in the building at Starfire to watch their first match as part of the Seawolves family.

Their presence was felt from kickoff to final whistle, energizing the crowd and showing their commitment to the growth of rugby in the Pacific Northwest. Both spoke with players post-match and took in the atmosphere that makes rugby in Seattle so special.

Their involvement marks a new chapter for the Seawolves, and Saturday was a powerful reminder of what community-driven professional sports can look like.

Head Coach Allen Clark reflected on the importance of the win and what it meant to the team.

It was a special night for JP, a special night for CP, and for us as a side, giving something back to our fans, it's a really important win for us.

With this result, we are now 3-5. The focus now shifts to a challenging road stretch with back-to-back away matches at Anthem Rugby Carolina and NOLA Gold.

The effort and discipline we showed at Starfire need to travel with us. But last Friday, in front of a packed crowd on Kid's Night, we played with purpose, and got the reward.

Next Home Match

Seattle Seawolves vs. RFCLA

Date: May 2, 2025 | Kick-off: 7:30 PM PT

Location: Starfire Sports Complex

