Chicago Travels to San Diego for Conference Leaders' Clash

SAN DIEGO, CA. - Hounds head coach Chris Latham named the Chicago lineup to face the San Diego Legion on Saturday evening from Torero Stadium. The week eight clash, featuring the two teams at the top of their respective conference tables, kicks off at 7 PM central time. Fans can tune into the game live on Fox Chicago+ and ESPN+.

Latham opted for two changes from the gameday-23 that last took the field in the Week Seven win over NOLA Gold last Saturday. MLR veteran Mark O'Keeffe slides onto the left wing with Nate Augspurger dropping out of the lineup. The only other change is amongst the reserves: Zurabi Zhvania relieves Liam Fletcher on backup loosehead duty, wearing number 17.

Fakaosifolau Pifeleti, Dylan Fawsitt, and Charlie Abel combine in the front row for their fourth start of the season working together as a trio. The experienced group will have relief in the form of the aforementioned Zhvania, along with Jackson Zabierek, and Ignacio Peculo from the replacements' bench.

The first choice lock pairing of James Scott and Hamish Bain retain their positions, while Luke White will continue to provide a spark from the bench. The old warhorse has appeared in all six games thus far this season and has undoubtedly made an impact on each of those occasions. His positional versatility, highlighted last weekend when he played the front row, second row, and back row, is a valuable trait when selection time rolls around each week.

The backrow remains unchanged as well, and for good reason. Blindside flanker Mason Flesch, set to make his 50th MLR cap on Saturday, openside flanker Maclean Jones, and captain / No. 8 Lucas Rumball have been one of the more consistent positional groups for the Hounds throughout the opening two months of the season.

Mac Jones is enjoying a career season after a breakout campaign in 2024 that saw him earn Second-Team All-Pro honors. We could see a First-Team nod at the conclusion of this year with the way he is playing. Through six games, he already has a new single-season scoring record with five tries and 27 points.

Capped-Canadian international Matt Oworu rounds out the forwards for week eight.

In the backs, the first-choice playmaking duo of Mitch Short and Chris Hilsenbeck retain their positions after another strong showing last weekend. Jason Higgins, also seeking his 50th cap from the replacement bench, and Tim Swiel will look to provide cover at the scrumhalf and flyhalf positions, respectively.

Oliver Devoto and Bryce Campbell will start their seventh consecutive game together on Saturday from the center positions. As stated previously, the lone change in the rest of the backline comes on the left wing, with Mark O'Keeffe replacing Nate Augspurger.

This is O'Keeffe's second start of the campaign and his first since the week one win over the Houston Sabercats. He went down with an injury in the opening moments of that game and returned to the lineup as a replacement in the Hounds' week five win over DC. Saturday could be the first truly significant game time the capped-Eagle gets this season.

Noah Brown, right wing, and Adriaan Carelse, fullback, round out the back three for Chicago. Noah Flesch can make an appearance in the midfield or across the back three from his No. 23 shirt. He currently has five MLR caps, all as a replacement.

Hounds Roster: Week Eight vs San Diego

No. Player. MLR Caps

1. Fakaosifolau Pifeleti 77

2. Dylan Fawsitt 103

3. Charlie Abel 66

4. James Scott 23

5. Hamish Bain 5

6. Mason Flesch 49

7. Maclean Jones 61

8. Lucas Rumball 72

9. Mitch Short 6

10. Chris Hilsenbeck 8

11. Mark O'Keeffe 73

12. Ollie Devoto 6

13. Bryce Campbell 73

14. Noah Brown 19

15. Adriaan Carelse 60

16. Jackson Zabierek 12

17. Zurabi Zhvania 6

18. Ignacio Peculo 19

19. Luke White 86

20. Matt Oworu 3

21. Jason Higgins 49

22. Tim Swiel 2

23. Noah Flesch 5

