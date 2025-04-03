The Boardroom El Segundo the Official Brewery of RFCLA

April 3, 2025

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Boardroom Brewery in El Segundo.

This collaboration brings together two iconic Los Angeles brands in El Segundo combining the high energy of professional rugby with the innovation and creativity of Boardroom's craft brews.

As the official Brewery of RFCLA, Boardroom Brewery will host a number of upcoming live site options, with a cool SoCal atmosphere and vibe for Rugby fans and locals, and opportunity to purchase RFCLA merchandise.

"We're thrilled to partner with Boardroom Brewery and to offer our fans something special both on and off the field," said Pete Sickle CEO of Rugby Football Club Los Angeles.

"Boardroom Brewery's commitment to quality and the local community aligns perfectly with our own values as a Club.

"Together, we aim to bring Los Angeles Sports fans, and the City of El Segundo a new level of excitement and engagement with our games and events."

Christian Dyer in El Segundo out of the Boardroom. Photo: RFCLA Media

The Boardroom Brewery taproom is the go-to spot to watch sport, unwind, connect, and enjoy, which also features lively date nights, game nights to laugh-out-loud comedy shows. With a welcoming space for both kids and dogs, every visit is guaranteed to be full of fun, friends, and, of course, fantastic brews.

"We are excited to team up with RFCLA and share our beer with rugby fans across the city," said Forchi Chen, Owner of Boardroom Brewery. "Rugby brings an energy and pace that's immersive and engaging-exactly the kind of vibe we aim for at Boardroom. We're most excited to welcome rugby fans into our space and be part of the growing sports culture in Los Angeles."

Located at 211 Arena St, El Segundo, CA 90245, visit Boardroom Brewery today or head to at www.boardroomatarena.com to book your next event, the Boardroom's versatile space for any occasion. Whether it's birthdays, board meetings, or bachelor parties - Boardroom Brewery turns every event into a celebration!

