How to Watch: April 5 - 6

Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. Stream all MLR matches in the US on ESPN+ Old Glory DC vs Seattle Seawolves | SATURDAY, April 5 at 5:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And Monumental and KZJO FOX 13+

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ and The Rugby Network

England/Ireland: Premier Sports

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Anthem RC vs Nola Gold | Saturday, April 5 at 7:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And And Gulf Coast Sports + Entertainment Network

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ and The Rugby Network

England/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Houston Sabercats vs RFCLA | Saturday, April 5 at 8:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And CW39 and FanDuel Sports Network SOCAL

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network

England/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

San Deigo Legion vs Chicago Hounds | Saturday, April 5 at 10:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And YURVIEW and FOX Chicago Plus

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports

England/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network. new england free jacks vs Miami Sharks | Sunday, April 6 at 2:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And NBC Sports Boston and FanDuel Florida App

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports

England/Ireland: Premier Sports

France: Sport en France in French on delay and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

