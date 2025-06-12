Hounds Name Roster for Eastern Conference Semi-Finals Battle

June 12, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - With the Chicago Hounds' first home playoff game just 48 hours away, Head Coach Chris Latham named his 23-man roster for Saturday night's contest against Old Glory DC. The game kicks off from Dawg Town at 6pm on Saturday, fans interested in purchasing $25 tickets can do so here. There is only one change on the roster from the penultimate game of the season, a Week 16 Hounds' win over the NOLA Gold.

The Forwards

The first-choice front row is back in the lineup after getting well-earned rest during Week 17's Wednesday Night Rugby matchup. Loosehead prop Fakaosifolau Pifeleti, hooker Dylan Fawsitt, and tighthead prop Charlie Abel will pack down as a trio for the 10th time this season when the teams take the field on Saturday. The group has 270 MLR caps between them.

James Scott, who seems likely for another All-Pro nod after a strong 2025 regular season, will combine with Hamish Bain at lock, marking the fourth consecutive start for the pair. Scott is currently second on the team in completed tackles (181).

There aren't many surprises in the back row this week either. The formidable trio of Mason Flesch, Maclean Jones, and Lucas Rumball has been a strong point for Chicago this season and that is expected to continue in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. These three loose forwards combined for 17 tries, 35 defenders beaten, 475 tackles, and 12 tackles for a loss (dominant tackles) on the year.

The substitute bench doesn't seem much turnover from the last few weeks either. Liam Fletcher and Ignacio Peculo will provide relief at prop with Janus Venter retaining his spot as backup hooker. The powerful combination of Luke White and Matt Oworu could make an impact early in the second half on Saturday night.

The Backs

Capped-Canadian international Jason Higgins gets the nod at scrumhalf for this weekend's game. This will be his fourth start of the season after appearing primarily as a reserve for the first half of the year. He'll combine with flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck in the halfbacks. Hilsenbeck's kicking-boot has been as reliable as they come this season. If past history means anything, Saturday's contest will be close, and the kicking game can very well help decide who advances.

The first-choice midfield of Ollie Devoto and vice-captain Bryce Campbell are set for the weekend. Rookie Peyton Wall will get his first taste of the MLR playoffs on Saturday, lining up on the left wing after a string of ridiculously impressive performances. Fellow Hoosier Noah Brown will line up opposite him from the right wing. Both players are Hounds' first-round draft picks: Brown in 2023 and Wall in 2024.

Pro veteran Tim Swiel rounds out the starting roster from his fullback position. The 32-year-old finished the regular season with 51 carries for 272 meters (5.3 meters-per-carry), 20 defenders beaten, and three clean line breaks. He comes into the playoffs arguably playing his best ball of the season, however. Over his last three appearances, Swiel ran for 175 meters on 25 carries (7 MPC), beat 11 defenders, and registered a pair of clean breaks. The Hounds have a dangerous playmaker in the backfield should this form continue.

Michael Baska and Adriaan Carelse retain their places amongst the reserves, wearing No. 21 and No. 22 respectively. Outside back Mark O'Keeffe enters the lineup in the No. 23 jersey, providing experience and fire power off the bench when needed. He replaces Noah Flesch as the lone change from the Hounds' Week 16 roster.

The Matchup History

When these two teams play each other, there's very little between them. The last three games between Chicago and DC have been decided by five points collectively. The lone game this season, a Chicago win in week five, was decided by four points- and it took a three minute defensive stand in the 80th minute to secure that victory.

The previous meetings have all been low-scoring, forward dominated matchups. Expect much of the same for Saturday night.

Fans can purchase tickets here. The game is broadcasting live on Fox Chicago+ and streaming live on ESPN+. International fans can stream the game live on the Rugby Network.

Chicago Hounds Eastern Conference Semi-Finals Roster: vs Old Glory DC

No. Player. MLR Caps

1. Fakaosifolau Pifeleti 85

2. Dylan Fawsitt 112

3. Charlie Abel 73

4. James Scott 32

5. Hamish Bain 13

6. Mason Flesch 56

7. Mac Jones 69

8. Lucas Rumball © 80

9. Jason Higgins 56

10. Chris Hilsenbeck 17

11. Peyton Wall 5

12. Ollie Devoto 14

13. Bryce Campbell 82

14. Noah Brown 27

15. Tim Swiel 10

16. Janus Venter 15

17. Liam Fletcher 11

18. Ignacio Peculo 29

19. Luke White 96

20. Matt Oworu 11

21. Michael Baska 68

22. Adriaan Carelse 67

23. Mark O'Keeffe 81







