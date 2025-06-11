Hounds First Round Playoff Matchup Is Set
June 11, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Chicago Hounds News Release
The Hounds' first round playoff matchup is set. Chicago will take on Old Glory DC in their 2025 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals battle set for Saturday night at 6pm. Get your $25 tickets for the first ever playoff game at Dawg Town and take part in the inaugural Playoff Palooza.
Matchup at a Glance
#2 Chicago Hounds
At a Glance
#3 Old Glory DC
11-5 Record 8-8
6-2 Home Record 5-3
5-3 Away Record 3-5
422 Points For 438
353 Points Against 478
57 Tries For 63
49 Tries Against 67
Attack
Chicago Hounds
Attack
Old Glory DC
2102 Carries 2030
5880 Meters Made 6570
1884 Post Contact Meters 1663
378 Defenders Beaten 393
94 Clean Breaks 147
Defense
Chicago Hounds
Defense
Old Glory DC
2364 Tackles 2281
382 Missed Tackles 340
79.65 Tackle Success % 79.67
111 Turnovers Won 89
Set Piece
Chicago Hounds
Set Piece
Old Glory DC
218 Lineout Throws Won 195
27 Lineout Throws Lost 41
88.98 Throw Win % 82.63
22 Lineout Steals 27
94 Scrums Won 105
8 Scrums Lost 9
92.16 Scrum Win % 92.11
