Hounds First Round Playoff Matchup Is Set

June 11, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







The Hounds' first round playoff matchup is set. Chicago will take on Old Glory DC in their 2025 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals battle set for Saturday night at 6pm. Get your $25 tickets for the first ever playoff game at Dawg Town and take part in the inaugural Playoff Palooza.

Matchup at a Glance

#2 Chicago Hounds

At a Glance

#3 Old Glory DC

11-5 Record 8-8

6-2 Home Record 5-3

5-3 Away Record 3-5

422 Points For 438

353 Points Against 478

57 Tries For 63

49 Tries Against 67

Attack

Chicago Hounds

Attack

Old Glory DC

2102 Carries 2030

5880 Meters Made 6570

1884 Post Contact Meters 1663

378 Defenders Beaten 393

94 Clean Breaks 147

Defense

Chicago Hounds

Defense

Old Glory DC

2364 Tackles 2281

382 Missed Tackles 340

79.65 Tackle Success % 79.67

111 Turnovers Won 89

Set Piece

Chicago Hounds

Set Piece

Old Glory DC

218 Lineout Throws Won 195

27 Lineout Throws Lost 41

88.98 Throw Win % 82.63

22 Lineout Steals 27

94 Scrums Won 105

8 Scrums Lost 9

92.16 Scrum Win % 92.11







