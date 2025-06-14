Second Half Shut-Out Propels Hounds to Eastern Conference Finals

June 14, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds advanced to the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night, beating Old Glory DC, 27-16. Chicago rallied off 17 unanswered points in the second half, erasing a six-point halftime deficit.

The Hounds opened the game with a string of penalties but DC didn't make them pay for it until the 8th minute. Old Glory flyhalf Jason Emery opened the scoring for both teams with a successful penalty goal, giving the visitors an early 3-0 lead.

The DC offense consistently stressed the Chicago defensive line in the first half, especially out wide. They created a pair of line breaks in the first quarter before Chicago got dinged for another penalty in the 19th minute. Emery nailed his second shot at goal, giving DC a 6-0 lead heading into the first-half water break.

After the water break, DC was called for offsides on a kick-chase. Hounds flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck kicked for touch, giving Chicago a lineout. Hooker Dylan Fawsitt couldn't connect with lock James Scott on the throw, however, underscoring the struggles the offense had in the first thirty minutes of the game.

The Hounds finally caught a break at the half hour mark. With the ball deep in DC's half, Chicago ran through phase after phase but DC's defense held strong. They were finally called for a penalty, not rolling away, and Hilsenbeck nailed the penalty attempt.

DC responded with another Emery penalty goal attempt just two minutes later, extending the lead back to six points, 9-3. But Chicago got an injection of life in the 36th minute. Fullback Tim Swiel read a long DC pass perfectly and intercepted it. He found a trailing Peyton Wall and the rookie wing from Indiana was off to the races, touching down his third try of the season. Hilsenbeck nailed the conversion attempt, giving Chicago their first lead of the night, 10-9.

But DC didn't go into halftime without putting up a fight. The Hounds won a penalty and kicked for touch but did not find it, giving the visitors the ball. They worked the ball down into Hounds territory with ease once more, just seconds before halftime, and the right wing crossed over for DC's first try of the night, retaking the lead. Emery extended that lead back to six with a successful conversion. The Hounds trailed at the half, 16-10.

DC began the second half stressing the Hounds' defense again, but the Dawgs' held strong and won a penalty to clear their line. This resulted in a lineout throw in DC's half, but Chicago got a little cute with it, attempting a trick play and losing the ball in contact.

But the Hounds asserted their dominance at scrum time minutes later, winning a penalty and kicking for touch. After hitting the throw, DC were dinged once more- this time a penalty in the maul. Tighthead prop Charlie Abel was able to barrel over the line for his first try of the season. Hilsenbeck's kick was good, giving Chicago a lead they would not relinquish.

The Hounds looked poised to score right before the second half water break, but the ball was lost at the bottom of a ruck just inches from the line. Nevertheless, Chicago took the ball right back into the Old Glory 22 on the ensuing drop out. They won another penalty on the first breakdown and Hilsenbeck slotted the easy attempt for another three points, giving Chicago a narrow four point lead with the clock dwindling down.

A string of Chicago penalties brought DC right back into Hounds' territory. And they stayed there for a while. But as it's done all season, the Chicago defense held strong and forced a penalty. Hilsenbeck cleared the lines with a kick for touch, giving the Hounds a lineout throw near midfield.

Reserve tighthead prop, Ignacio Peculo, gave the Hounds a more comfortable advantage with his first try of the season in the 70th minute. Hilsenbeck's successful kick brought the scoreline to 27-16, and with the clock winding down, DC would need a miracle to come back in this one.

The Hounds defense held strong on multiple occasions, however. And as the clock hit the 80 minute mark, the Hounds kicked the ball into touch and secured their Eastern Conference Semi-Final win.

Chicago plays the winner of the New England Free Jacks and the Miami Sharks, taking place Sunday at 1PM CT.

CHICAGO: 27

Tries: Peyton Wall, Charlie Abel, Ignacio Peculo

Conversions: Chris Hilsenbeck (3/3)

Penalties: Chris Hilsenbeck (2/2)

