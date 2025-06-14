How to Watch: Conference Semifinals: June 14 - June 15

June 14, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. Stream all MLR matches in the US on ESPN+

Chicago Hounds vs Old Glory DC | Saturday, June 14 at 7:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And FOX Chicago Plus

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ and The Rugby Network

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Utah Warriors vs Seattle Seawolves | Saturday june 14 at 10:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And KJZZ and KZJO Fox 13+

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

New England Free Jacks vs Miami Sharks | Sunday, June 15 at 2:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

and NBC Sports Boston and FanDuel Florida APP

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Houston Sabercats vs RFCLA | Sunday, June 15 at 8:30 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And CW39 and FanDuel Sports Network SOCAL

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.







