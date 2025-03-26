2025 Dog Day: the Details

March 26, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







The Chicago Hounds are happy to confirm details regarding our 2025 Dog Day at the Stadium on Sunday, April 13th for our Major League Rugby game against the Carolina Anthem.

Bringing Your Dog to the Stadium

Fans can bring their dog by purchasing a $10 ticket.

the $10 ticket can be purchased individually for fans that already have a ticket or

it can be bought together with a single game ticket

Fans attending the game with their dog will be assigned to Section 117, with open seating available within that section.

All attending dogs will receive a Hounds bandana.

Fans attending the game with their dog must fill out a waiver, available here. We ask fans to fill this out prior to their arrival at SeatGeek Stadium. We will have printed copies available at the stadium as well.

All proceeds from the Dog Day tickets are benefiting the participating rescues that will be on site that day, including Paws, Golden K9 Academy, Border Tails Rescue, the Chicago Canine Rescue, and more.

If fans have any questions, please reach out to our ticketing team now by emailing us .

