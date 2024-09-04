Seattle Sports Day Recap 2024

September 4, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Seattle Sports Day at Husky Stadium was a day to remember for all of us at the Seattle Seawolves! We had the amazing opportunity to join forces with other beloved Seattle teams and their mascots for a fun-filled day of sports and community spirit.

Our mascot, Rucky, led the charge in rallying fans, posing for countless photos, and even sounding the siren to kick off the festivities! The energy was palpable as we celebrated alongside Harry the Husky, Mariner Moose, Cool Bird, and other iconic Seattle mascots.

One of the best parts of the day was seeing the smiles on our fans' faces as they interacted with their favorite mascots. From high-fives to selfies, the spirit of Seattle sports was alive and well. Rucky was a hit with the kids, spending time signing autographs, dancing with the band, and sharing the love for rugby and all things Seattle.

We want to extend a huge thank you to the University of Washington for hosting such a spectacular event and bringing the Seattle sports community together. It's moments like these that remind us why we love being a part of this incredible city and its sports culture.

To all the fans who came out and made the day unforgettable: thank you! We're already looking forward to the next opportunity to share our passion for rugby and connect with the best fans in the world.

Stay tuned for more exciting events and opportunities to meet your favorite Seattle Seawolves players and mascots. Remember, we hunt together, and we're stronger as a community!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.