Seawolves Dominate Anthem Rugby Carolina with Nine-Try Performance in Charlotte

April 24, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Seattle Seawolves delivered a statement victory on Wednesday night, overwhelming Anthem Rugby Carolina with a resounding win at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. In a dazzling offensive display, the Seawolves crossed the try line nine times, with nine different players, to cap off one of their most complete performances of the season.

Backline dynamo Duncan was the architect of Seattle's attacking brilliance, assisting four tries and dotting one down himself en route to earning TV's Man of the Match honors. His vision, pace, and precision passing tore through the Anthem defense and kept the Seawolves firmly on the front foot.

Up front, Dewald Donald anchored a dominant forward pack, impressing with his work rate around the field. He was rock-solid defensively and aggressive on the carry, while also excelling in the set piece -- the Seawolves were a perfect 100% on their own scrums and managed to steal several from Anthem, putting the pressure on early and often.

Dan Kriel stood out for his physicality, consistently breaking the gain line and giving Seattle valuable momentum in contact. His strong carries helped keep Anthem pinned back and set a powerful tone for the match as one of the nine try scorers.

This performance marked a significant improvement for the Seawolves, who narrowly escaped with a win in their last meeting with Anthem back in Round 3 at home. The team's cohesion, execution, and intensity were on full display in Charlotte, and the result reflected the growth since that earlier matchup.

The Seawolves now look ahead to a quick turnaround as they travel to New Orleans to face NOLA Gold this Sunday in their second match in just five days.

Fans can catch both matches live on Fox 13+ locally or stream nationally via ESPN+.

