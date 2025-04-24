Utah Warriors on the Cusp of Their Most Challenging Stretch of the Regular Season

April 24, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Utah Warriors News Release







The Utah Warriors are on the cusp of their most challenging stretch of the regular season, and are excited for the opportunity.

The Warriors (6-2) clash with the visiting Chicago Hounds (7-2) this coming Saturday, followed by a rematch of last week's game versus the San Diego Legion (5-4) before returning to the road to take on Old Glory DC (4-5) the following Sunday.

Despite the challenge, Warriors Coach Greg Cooper believes his team is ready for all of it.

"We've been building toward this for a while," Cooper said. "We've planned for this and we have an understanding of how it works. We realize that we won't be sending out the same 23 players every game. So there's going to be a significant rotation of players."

Using a variety of lineups is necessary given the physical tax three games played in such a condensed space is likely to toll. But Cooper loves being afforded such an opportunity for a variety of reasons.

"The exciting thing about that is that some players have trained very, very hard and haven't had a playing opportunity," Cooper said. "So rather than looking at this week coming up like it's a demanding week, I'm actually excited about it. One of the things coaches love to do is to select players who haven't had an opportunity...So I'm really positive about what's coming up. There's nothing negative about it."

Indeed regular players like Joel Hodgson have constantly praised the members of the team fans don't necessarily get to see much on the field. Now is the time for several of those players to get their opportunity come Saturday or during Wednesday's match to contribute in live play.

The preparation for the coming week will necessarily be adjusted for the extra game played midweek.

"We just have to be smart with it," Cooper said. "Clearly training will be very, very limited. It's a game week and not really a training week."

The good news is that Utah enters the upcoming stretch relatively healthy, particularly in the forwards where physical play is at a premium. Some injuries have occured in the back line but nothing too significant, and nothing even close to what the team had to endure last season.

As for the first team on the docket come Saturday, Cooper anticipates a strong challenge from Chicago, the same team Utah opened the season against with a win on the road. Since that 45-31 loss, the Hounds have been on a roll evidenced by their stellar record.

"They're confident and they should be confident," Cooper observed. "They're 7-2 and they're a well-balanced side, and they're very strong and physical upfront. They have a very strong kicking game, a very strong defensive game and they have quality players across the park."

As for San Diego, Cooper is expecting a very motivated team looking to turn its season around after enduring four straight losses which includes last Saturday's 31-18 loss to the Warriors.

Both of Utah's wins against Chicago and San Diego came on the road, where it's seen unprecedented success. Now Cooper hopes to see his team translate that success on the road to Zions Bank Stadium where they're certain to be greeted by an always enthusiastic fanbase.

"We've been on the road, and while we've been very strong on the road, it is demanding," Cooper said. "So the road success has been great for us, but we really want to put on a bit of a show for our home crowd this week."

Of focus among the players taking the field for the Warriors on Saturday is Angus McClellan, who will be playing his 100th match in the Major League Rugby Competition, which is a huge accomplishment.

"Gus has been great and deserves the recognition for his accomplishment," Cooper said.

