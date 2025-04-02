Chicago Hounds Name Official Information Technology Partner

CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds, Chicago's Major League Rugby team, announced today a new partnership with Proven I.T., naming them the Official Information Technology Partner of the team.

Proven I.T. is a leading provider of managed IT services, specializing in building personalized IT solutions for businesses of all sizes. Known for their customer-centric approach, Proven I.T. brings over 20 years of experience helping organizations optimize their technology infrastructure for maximum performance and security.

This collaboration will enhance the Hounds' technology infrastructure, providing the team with cutting edge I.T. support and solutions that will help elevate the team's operations both on and off of the field. As part of the agreement, Proven I.T. will provide the Chicago Hounds with a comprehensive suite of I.T. services, including cybersecurity, data management, and more.

Proven I.T. 's expertise in providing customized technology solutions will help streamline the team's administrative, marketing, and operations platforms, ensuring that the Hounds remain at the forefront of innovation in the world of Major League Rugby.

"We are excited to partner with Proven I.T. to help improve our technological capabilities," said James English, Chicago Hounds Chief Executive Officer and General Manager. "Their extensive knowledge and proven track record of success will allow us to implement and manage technologies that boost productivity, control costs, and protect our business."

