San Diego Mojo Adds Setter DaYeong Lee

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has signed setter DaYeong Lee for the 2025 season, the team announced on Monday A three-time Best Setter honoree in the Korean V-League, Lee has played professionally for 10 seasons, spending last season with Volero le Cannet in France.

"I am so thrilled to be a part of a team with such high level and spirit," Lee said. "I can't wait to play and get coached by Tayyiba. I am grateful to be a part of this organization and the league and hope my addition to the team can bring success and joy."

Lee helped Volero le Cannet to a fourth-place finish in the French Ligue A in 2023-24, while placing fifth in the French Cup and CEV Cup and 12th in the Championships League. Prior to joining Cannet, Lee played with Romanian club CS Rapid Bucersti of the top-tier Divizia A1in 2022-23, after playing the 2021-22 PAOK Thessaloniki in Greece of the A1 Ethniki.

I am excited to bring DaYeong's impressive skills and experience to an already talented Mojo team for 2025," said San Diego Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park. "She likes to run a fast offense and is trained in finding creative ways to isolate attackers. She is poised to make a significant impact to this organization, and I look forward to watching her help us achieve our vision of making another championship run this season."

Lee played seven seasons in the Korean V-League, beginning her career with six seasons at Suwon Hyundai Engineering & Construction Hillstate (2014-20), winning the 2015-16 V-League championship and the KOVO Cup in 2019 and 2021. She was tabbed the V-League Setter of the Year in three-straight seasons (2017-20) and was a three-time All-Star selection, collecting All-Star Game MVP honors in 2018. The left-hander played the 2020-21 season with Incheon Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders, helping the team to a runner-up finish in the V-League

A native of Iksan, South Korea, Lee was a member of the South Korean national team from 2012-21. She helped South Korea qualify for the Tokyo Olympics by winning the Asian qualifying tournament in January 2020. Lee was a five-time medalist with the national team, winning gold at the 2014 Asian Games, collecting silver at the 2014 Asian Women's Cup Championship and bronze at the 2013 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship, 2014 Asian Junior Women's Volleyball Championship and 2018 Asian Games. During her Junior National Team career, she was twice named Best Setter at the Korean President's Cup (2013-14, 2014-15) and Best Setter at the U19 Asian Championships.

Lee is San Diego's 11th signee for the 2025 season joining middle blockers Ronika Stone, Rainelle Jones and Regan Pittman, outside hitters Kendra Dahlke, Rosir Calderón, Lauren Harrison and Kayla Lund, opposite Oluoma Okaro, and liberos Shara Venegas and Anna Church.

For more information contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

Player Details

Name: Da-Yeong Lee

Pronunciation: dye-YAWNG

Position: Setter

Height: 5-10

Date of Birth: October 15, 1996

Hometown: Iksan, South Korea

Country: South Korea

