Green Bay and Head Coach Corey Roberson Reach Agreement for 2025 Season

September 6, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have announced that Head Coach Corey Roberson will return for the 2025 season.

A two-time IFL Coach of the Year (2019, 2024), Roberson guided the Blizzard to their best record in franchise history during the 2024 season. His leadership also delivered the most wins in the IFL, the league's top-ranked defense, and the team's first playoff victory in over a decade.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from September 6, 2024

Green Bay and Head Coach Corey Roberson Reach Agreement for 2025 Season - Green Bay Blizzard

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.