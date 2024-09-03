Major Arena Soccer League Announces Historic Unification

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has announced a formal alignment and unification with the Premier Arena Soccer League (PASL) and current MASL 2 and MASL 3 divisions- in addition to the creation of the new Major Arena Soccer League Women - to bring most of North American indoor soccer together.

Major Arena Soccer League 3 will enter its fourth season of play in 2024-25, with the PASL teams joining the seven current members. The PASL's women's league will now play as MASLW, marking the first time that women's teams will play under the MASL brand creating an important alignment with the increase in the popularity of the women's game globally.

With the unification, the Major Arena Soccer League brand will feature approximately 80 teams from coast-to-coast and across two countries in its now four leagues. All leagues will play under the rules of the MASL to create greater cohesion across the brand.

"Providing a path forward for so many talented players has always been at the forefront of the indoor soccer pyramid," noted MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer. "This unification, along with the continued growth on and off the field of MASL2 and MASL3 will help the sport of indoor soccer across North America."

"The addition of a women's league, MASLW, also gives us a look at what the future of indoor soccer can look like in the coming years," he added.

Chris Economides, who currently serves as Commissioner of Major Arena Soccer League 2 and Major Arena Soccer League 3 will also serve as Commissioner of Major Arena Soccer League W.

"This is truly a momentous and historic day for the sport of indoor soccer in North America," said Chris Ecomomides, MASL2, MASL3 and MASLW Commissioner. "Everything we have done over the past few seasons at all levels of the MASL has been in the context of building the professional indoor soccer pyramid as professionally, responsibly and effectively as possible for the fans, players and owners. Those have been and will continue to be our guiding principles. Unifying M3 with the PASL and creating MASLW, was just a natural evolution of the process to bring high and consistent standards, and visionary leadership to the sport."

The PASL is a leading minor league indoor soccer league in the United States. Established in 1998, the PASL has been at the forefront of promoting and advancing the sport of indoor soccer for over 25 years which provides a natural synergy with goals of the MASL. The league has long served as a platform for talented athletes to compete at the highest level and has played a crucial role in the growth of indoor soccer across the country.

The PASL is also a member of the World MiniFootball Federation (WMF) and its confederation is the Pan American Minifootball Federation (PAMF - minifutbolamericas.com). The PASL is also a member of American Association of Soccer 5-6-7 (AAS567 - minifutbolamericas.com).

Fans can visit masl3.com and maslw.com for more information.

