AHL Announces Changes to League Hockey Operations Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced today the following changes to the league's hockey operations department:

Hayley Moore has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations.

Alison Izzi has been promoted to Vice President, Hockey Operations/Governance succeeding Melissa Caruso, who has left the AHL to assume the role of general manager with the Minnesota franchise of the Professional Women's Hockey League.

Current Director, Officiating and Player Safety Stephen Thomson will assume an expanded role within the department.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of every National Hockey League organization. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

