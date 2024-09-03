Iowa Wild Announces 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

September 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild announced today new promotional nights and the return of popular giveaways with the organization's 2024-25 promotional schedule.

Iowa's Opening Night is Oct. 12 against the Manitoba Moose. The first 1,500 fans will receive a 2024-25 Iowa Wild magnet schedule presented by Hicklin Door Services and KXnO.

Giveaways include shoe charms and poster schedule presented by Capital Orthopaedics and KXnO (Oct. 13 vs. Manitoba), a collapsible dog bowl courtesy of Dog Training Elite and 98.3 The Vibe (Nov. 3 vs. San Jose), a School Day workbook presented by Mid-American Energy and STAR 102.5 (Nov. 7 vs. Grand Rapids), a diamond giveaway courtesy of Iowa Diamond (Dec. 28 vs. Rockford), an Iowa Wild youth jersey courtesy of NASH FM 97.3 (Jan. 26 vs. Texas), a Crash Cupid bobblehead presented by Home Solutions of Iowa and LAZER 103.3 (Feb. 14 vs. Grand Rapids), an Iowa Wild t-shirt presented by Principal Charity Classic and 107.5 KISS FM (Mar. 15 vs. Manitoba), a Crash-themed youth jersey courtesy of JP Party Rentals and NASH FM 97.3 (Mar. 16 vs. Manitoba), an Iowa Wild hat courtesy of Iowa Speedway and 95 KGGO (Mar. 22 vs. Ontario), an Iowa Wild bucket hat courtesy of CDS Global and KXnO (Apr. 4 vs. San Diego), a Batman™ bobblehead presented by PMS Accounting and 95 KGGO (Apr 6 vs. San Diego), and a team photo courtesy of Waste Management and KXnO (Apr. 19 vs. Grand Rapids).

Themed games include Kids Kickoff (Oct. 13 vs. Manitoba), Hockey & Hops Night (Nov. 2 vs. San Jose), Pucks 'N Paws (Nov. 3 vs. San Jose), School Day (Nov. 7 vs. Grand Rapids), Hockey Fights Cancer Night (Nov. 15 vs. Texas), Veteran's Appreciation Night (Nov. 16 vs. Texas), Margaritaville Night (Dec. 7 vs. Milwaukee), Meet Bluey (Dec. 8 vs. Milwaukee), Santa-Con and Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 20 vs. Chicago), Ring in the New Year (Dec. 28 vs. Rockford), Kids Takeover Day (Jan. 26 vs. Texas), Military Appreciation Night (Jan. 31 vs. Springfield), Women in Sports Night (Feb. 1 vs. Springfield), Love in the Wild Night (Feb. 14 vs. Grand Rapids), Pink in the Rink (Feb. 15 vs. Grand Rapids), 90's Night (Mar. 15 vs. Manitoba), Crash's Wild West Birthday Bash (Mar. 16 vs. Manitoba), Racing Night (Mar. 22 vs. Ontario), ALS Night (Apr. 4 vs. San Diego), Batman™ Night (Apr. 6 vs. San Diego), and Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 19 vs. Grand Rapids).

The Wild will wear specialty jerseys for three contests this season. Each game will feature a postgame jersey auction:

Nov. 16 vs. Texas: Veteran's Appreciation Night, benefitting Mid-Iowa Council Boy Scouts of America

Feb. 15 vs. Grand Rapids: Pink in the Rink, benefitting John Stoddard Cancer Center

Apr. 4 vs. San Diego: ALS Night, benefitting ALS Association Iowa

All dates, giveaways, and promotions are subject to change. For more information, visit iowawild.com or call 515-564-8700. All Wild 365 Membership plans are currently available, purchase today by going to  www.iowawild.com/wild-365 . 

Nightly Specials

Game Day Promotion 1 Promotion 2 Presenting Sponsor(s)

Monday $1 Hot Dogs (ends at conclusion of first intermission) Star 102.5

Tuesday TWOsday Menu - $2 hot dogs and $2 popcorn (ends at conclusion of first intermission) WHO 1040

Wednesday Winning Wednesday KIOA

Friday $2 Beer (ends at conclusion of first period) Fireball Friday Special 100.3 "The Bus" & Fireball

Saturday 2-for-1 Confluence Beers (ends at puck drop) Coca-Cola Local Concert Series Confluence Brewing Company and Coca-Cola

Sunday Post-Game Skate Star 102.5

The lineup for the Coca-Cola Local Concert Series will be announced at a later date.

Theme Nights

Date and Opponent Theme Presenting Sponsor Participating Sponsor

Oct. 12 vs. Manitoba Opening Night Kwik Star

Oct. 13 vs. Manitoba Kids Kickoff Capital Orthopaedics

Nov. 2 vs. San Jose Hockey & Hops Niece Trucking

Nov. 3 vs. San Jose Pucks 'N Paws Dog Training Elite US Army Corps of Engineers

Nov. 7 vs. Grand Rapids School Day Mid-American Energy Science Center of Iowa

Dec. 7 vs. Milwaukee Margaritaville Night

Dec. 8 vs. Milwaukee Meet Bluey Caliber Collision

Dec. 20 vs. Chicago Santa-Con and Teddy Bear Toss Outlets of Des Moines Grinnell Mutual

Dec. 28 vs. Rockford Ring in the New Year Greater Des Moines Partnership Iowa Diamond, Anytime Fitness

Jan. 26 vs. Texas Kids Takeover Day Dave & Buster's

Jan. 31 vs. Springfield Military Appreciation Night Holt Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical LLC

Feb. 1 vs. Springfield Women in Sports Night Capital Orthopaedics

Feb. 14 vs. Grand Rapids Love in the Wild Night

Feb. 15 vs. Grand Rapids Pink in the Rink UnityPoint

Mar. 15 vs. Manitoba 90's Night Principal Charity Classic

Mar. 16 vs. Manitoba Crash's Wild West Birthday JP Party Rentals

Mar. 22 vs. Ontario Racing Night Iowa Speedway

Apr. 4 vs. San Diego ALS Night CDS Global

Apr. 6 vs. San Diego Batman™ Night PMS Accounting

Apr. 19 vs. Grand Rapids Fan Appreciation Night Waste Management Affinity Credit Union, Lost Island

Giveaways (all for the first 1,500 fans unless otherwise noted)

Date and Opponent Item Presenting Sponsor(s) Participating Sponsor(s)

Oct. 12 vs. Manitoba Magnet Schedule Hicklin Door Services KXnO

Oct. 13 vs. Manitoba Shoe Charms Capital Orthopaedics

Oct. 13 vs. Manitoba Poster Schedule Capital Orthopaedics KXnO

Nov. 3 vs. San Jose Collapsible Dog Bowl* Dog Training Elite 98.3 The Vibe

Nov. 7 vs. Grand Rapids Workbook** Mid-American Energy Star 102.5

Dec. 28 vs. Rockford Diamond Giveaway Iowa Diamond

Jan. 26 vs. Texas Iowa Wild Youth Jersey* NASH FM 97.3

Feb. 14 vs. Grand Rapids Crash Cupid Bobblehead Home Solutions of Iowa LAZER 103.3

Mar. 15 vs. Manitoba Iowa Wild T-Shirt Principal Charity Classic 107.5 KISS FM

Mar. 16 vs. Manitoba Crash Youth Jersey*** JP Party Rental NASH FM 97.3

Mar. 22 vs. Ontario Iowa Wild Hat Iowa Speedway 95 KGGO

Apr. 4 vs. San Diego Iowa Wild Bucket Hat CDS Global KXnO

Apr. 6 vs. San Diego Batman™ Bobblehead PMS Accounting 95 KGGO

Apr. 19 vs. Grand Rapids Team Photo Waste Management KXnO

* First 400 dogs

** All students

*** First 1,500 kids 12 and under

JERSEY AUCTIONS

Date and Opponent Jersey Auction Benefiting

Nov. 16 vs. Texas Veteran's Appreciation Jersey Auction Mid-Iowa Council Boy Scouts of America

Feb. 15 vs. Grand Rapids Pink In The Rink Jersey Auction John Stoddard Cancer Center

Apr. 4 vs. San Diego ALS Night Jersey Auction ALS Association Iowa

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2024-25 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.