LA Kings Recall Gabriel Vilardi

February 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled forward Gabriel Vilardi from Ontario.

Vilardi was selected in the first-round (11th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut last Thursday (Feb. 20) against the Florida Panthers, recording two points (1-1=2). He appeared in three games during his first NHL recall.

The Kingston, Ontario native has appeared in 32 games with the Reign this season, posting 25 points (9-16=25) and a plus-4 rating. The 6-3, 205-pound forward currently ranks tied for fourth on the Reign in points, tied for sixth in goals, tied for third in assists, tied for first in power-play goals (4) and third in points per game (0.78).

