Detroit Recalls Cholowski

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday recalled defenseman Dennis Cholowski from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Cholowski, 22, has split his second professional season between Detroit and Grand Rapids. He has posted eight points (2-6-8) and four penalty minutes in 19:43 of average ice time in 33 appearances for the Red Wings. Skating in 27 games for the Griffins, Cholowski has netted 12 points (3-9-12) and eight PIM. He shows five points (1-4-5) in his last seven AHL outings.

A 6-foot-2, 197-pound blueliner, Cholowski made his Red Wings debut on Oct. 4, 2018 - becoming the 169th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL - and has produced 24 points (9-15-24) and 20 PIM in 85 career games for Detroit.

Selected 20th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Red Wings, Cholowski has appeared in 53 regular season AHL contests for Grand Rapids over parts of three seasons (2016-17, 2018-20), totaling 24 points (3-21-24) and 20 PIM. In six Calder Cup Playoff tilts, the Langley, British Columbia, native shows two assists.

The Griffins (26-24-3-4) will travel to San Antonio to begin a four-game road trip on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.

