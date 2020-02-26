Condors 2020-21 Ticket Plans on Sale Now

February 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that 2020-21 Memberships and Ticket Plans are on sale now. Receive up to FIVE remaining 2019-20 games plus other great benefits and gifts when you sign up for a Condors365 Membership today.

CONDORS365 MEMBERSHIPS

Purchase a Condors365 Full Membership and receive FIVE (5) remaining 2019-20 regular season home games, an exclusive gift, and have your benefits start NOW!

Purchase a Condors365 Half Membership and receive THREE (3) remaining 2019-20 regular season home games.

Memberships start as low as $22 a month and include exclusive benefits such as: exclusive team parties, early entry to games, member drawings, giveaway item vouchers and more!

THE BIG 6 PACK

The Big 6 Pack includes tickets to Opening Night, Teddy Bear Toss, Star Wars Night, Youth Jersey Giveaway and TWO (2) other big games to be announced

Guarantee a great seat to these big games, avoid the box office lines and fees, and monthly payment plans to fit your schedule

The Big 6 Pack starts at $8 / month for these six games!

Click here to purchase

10 AND 20 GAME FLEX PACKS

Choose between 10 and 20 Game Flex Packs and receive undated vouchers to use for any Condors 2020-21 home game

Redeem vouchers in any combination for lower Executive or Rinkside level seating

Use them all for one game or break them up into any combination of your choice

Save up to $250 off individual ticket pricing

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.