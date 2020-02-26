Condors 2020-21 Ticket Plans on Sale Now
February 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that 2020-21 Memberships and Ticket Plans are on sale now. Receive up to FIVE remaining 2019-20 games plus other great benefits and gifts when you sign up for a Condors365 Membership today.
CONDORS365 MEMBERSHIPS
Purchase a Condors365 Full Membership and receive FIVE (5) remaining 2019-20 regular season home games, an exclusive gift, and have your benefits start NOW!
Purchase a Condors365 Half Membership and receive THREE (3) remaining 2019-20 regular season home games.
Memberships start as low as $22 a month and include exclusive benefits such as: exclusive team parties, early entry to games, member drawings, giveaway item vouchers and more!
THE BIG 6 PACK
The Big 6 Pack includes tickets to Opening Night, Teddy Bear Toss, Star Wars Night, Youth Jersey Giveaway and TWO (2) other big games to be announced
Guarantee a great seat to these big games, avoid the box office lines and fees, and monthly payment plans to fit your schedule
The Big 6 Pack starts at $8 / month for these six games!
Click here to purchase
10 AND 20 GAME FLEX PACKS
Choose between 10 and 20 Game Flex Packs and receive undated vouchers to use for any Condors 2020-21 home game
Redeem vouchers in any combination for lower Executive or Rinkside level seating
Use them all for one game or break them up into any combination of your choice
Save up to $250 off individual ticket pricing
