San Diego Gulls Assign Drew and Gates to Tulsa, Johnston to Idaho

February 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has assigned defenseman Hunter Drew and left wing Brent Gates Jr. to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL. In addition, defenseman Ryan Johnston has been assigned to the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL.

Drew, 21 (10/21/98), recorded 2-5=7 points with a +6 rating and 33 penalty minutes (PIM) in 29 games with San Diego, including his first professional goal Oct. 11 at San Jose. The 6-1, 191-pound native of Kingston, Ontario earned 24-68' points with a +31 rating and 369 PIM in 167 career Quebec Major Junior Hockey League games with the Charlottetown Islanders from 2016-19. Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Drew was signed a one-year contract by San Diego Aug. 14, 2019.

Gates, 22 (8/12/97), collected 4-1=5 points and four PIM in 20 games with the Gulls this season. The 6-2, 196-pound forward has recorded 5-2=7 points in 26 career AHL games with San Diego. A native of Grand Rapids, Mich., Gates Jr. has scored 6-8=14 points with a +5 rating and 10 PIM in 20 ECHL games with the Oilers this season. Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (80th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Gates Jr. recorded 42-43... points with a +14 rating and 61 PIM in 148 games over four seasons at Minnesota (2015-19).

Johnston, 28 (2/14/92), has tallied 1-5=6 points with a +2 rating in 14 games with San Diego this season. The 5-10, 179-pound defenseman was acquired by the Gulls from the Toronto Marlies in exchange for future considerations Oct. 31. A native of Sudbury, Ontario, Johnston has earned 6-30=36 points and 36 PIM in 101 career AHL games with San Diego and St. John's. Johnston has also appeared in 10 career National Hockey League (NHL) games with the Montreal Canadiens.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.