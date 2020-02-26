P-Bruins Make It Six Straight Wins, Top Wbs Penguins, 6-2

February 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, PA. - Cameron Hughes led the way with two goals and Brendan Gaunce extended his point streak to seven games as the Providence Bruins defeated the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins, 6-2, on Wednesday night. With the victory, Providence has now won six straight games. Five different skaters recorded multi-point games for the P-Bruins, who outshot the Penguins 41-26 and were a perfect six-for-six on the penalty kill.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PRO 1 3 2

WBS 1 1 0 2

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"I thought we had a slower first period. I don't think we were skating at the level that we've come to see in the last little while, but the boys turned it on in the second and it showed. They did a lot of nice things. They supported the puck well. They got the puck behind them, sustained offensive zone time for most of that period, and we were able to capitalize, which was huge.

"We had a careless play that got them back in the game a little bit, but we were able to pounce with a couple more that put us up and got us feeling good again. I thought in the third we made some huge blocks when we got into some penalty trouble. Vladdy (Dan Vladar) made a couple big saves. It was a great team effort and a team win."

CAMERON HUGHES - TWO GOALS

"I felt good. Studsy (Jack Studnicka), Tos (Robert Lantosi), and I have been able to build some chemistry and it's been going well. It was a good game. We started a little slow, but when we found our legs every single guy contributed. We were missing PC (Paul Carey) and Woodsy (Brendan Woods), two of our big leaders, so it was nice to see guys step up, band together and win a big game on the road."

STATS

- Brendan Gaunce recorded two assists to extend his point streak to seven games. He has recorded 10 points (5G, 5A) during that span.

- Peter Cehlarik, Josiah Didier, and Cooper Zech all recorded multi-point nights with one goal and one assist each.

- Jack Studnicka recorded an assist and has 12 points (6G, 6A) in his last 10 games. - Robert Lantosi collected two assists.

- Dan Vladar recorded his third consecutive win.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Springfield, Massachusetts and take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, February 29 at MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

