P-Bruins Make It Six Straight Wins, Top Wbs Penguins, 6-2
February 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, PA. - Cameron Hughes led the way with two goals and Brendan Gaunce extended his point streak to seven games as the Providence Bruins defeated the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins, 6-2, on Wednesday night. With the victory, Providence has now won six straight games. Five different skaters recorded multi-point games for the P-Bruins, who outshot the Penguins 41-26 and were a perfect six-for-six on the penalty kill.
1st 2nd 3rd Final
PRO 1 3 2
WBS 1 1 0 2
JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH
"I thought we had a slower first period. I don't think we were skating at the level that we've come to see in the last little while, but the boys turned it on in the second and it showed. They did a lot of nice things. They supported the puck well. They got the puck behind them, sustained offensive zone time for most of that period, and we were able to capitalize, which was huge.
"We had a careless play that got them back in the game a little bit, but we were able to pounce with a couple more that put us up and got us feeling good again. I thought in the third we made some huge blocks when we got into some penalty trouble. Vladdy (Dan Vladar) made a couple big saves. It was a great team effort and a team win."
CAMERON HUGHES - TWO GOALS
"I felt good. Studsy (Jack Studnicka), Tos (Robert Lantosi), and I have been able to build some chemistry and it's been going well. It was a good game. We started a little slow, but when we found our legs every single guy contributed. We were missing PC (Paul Carey) and Woodsy (Brendan Woods), two of our big leaders, so it was nice to see guys step up, band together and win a big game on the road."
STATS
- Brendan Gaunce recorded two assists to extend his point streak to seven games. He has recorded 10 points (5G, 5A) during that span.
- Peter Cehlarik, Josiah Didier, and Cooper Zech all recorded multi-point nights with one goal and one assist each.
- Jack Studnicka recorded an assist and has 12 points (6G, 6A) in his last 10 games. - Robert Lantosi collected two assists.
- Dan Vladar recorded his third consecutive win.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will travel to Springfield, Massachusetts and take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, February 29 at MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2020
- P-Bruins Make It Six Straight Wins, Top Wbs Penguins, 6-2 - Providence Bruins
- Sens Fall to Laval to Close out Homestand - Belleville Senators
- Barber Scores, But Penguins Lose to Bruins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Topple Amerks in Shootout - Utica Comets
- Detroit Recalls Cholowski - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Mitchell Stephens from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Texas Stars Assign Three to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Condors 2020-21 Ticket Plans on Sale Now - Bakersfield Condors
- Join the Hogs for the First-Ever Brew-Ha-Hogs Beer Sampling - Rockford IceHogs
- Baptiste Excited to Join Contending Sens - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Comeback Earns Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Coyotes Acquire Hannikainen from Columbus - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Gulls Assign Drew and Gates to Tulsa, Johnston to Idaho - San Diego Gulls
- LA Kings Recall Gabriel Vilardi - Ontario Reign
- Game 52 Preview: San Diego at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Start Four-Game Road Swing in Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 vs. Utica Comets - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, February 26 - Belleville Senators
- Phantoms Loan Max Willman to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Florida Panthers Assign Goaltender Chris Driedger to Springfield (AHL) on Conditioning Loan - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Marlies Host Morning Matchup against Monsters - Toronto Marlies
- Monsters Sign Forward Lindsay Sparks to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Special Teams Leads Iowa to 5-2 Win against Chicago - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- P-Bruins Make It Six Straight Wins, Top Wbs Penguins, 6-2
- P-Bruins Win Fifth Consecutive Game, Top WBS Penguins, 2-1
- P-Bruins Win Fourth-Straight Game, Beat Springfield Thunderbirds, 7-4
- P-Bruins Complete Weekend Sweep, Beat Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 3-2
- Vladar Records Shutout as P-Bruins Defeat Laval Rocket, 3-0