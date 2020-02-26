Monsters Comeback Earns Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Marlies

February 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







Cleveland Monsters goaltender Veini Vehvilainen vs. the Toronto Marlies

(Cleveland Monsters) Cleveland Monsters goaltender Veini Vehvilainen vs. the Toronto Marlies(Cleveland Monsters)

TORONTO - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell the Toronto Marlies 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday afternoon at Coca Cola Coliseum. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-26-4-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 54 points.

The Marlies began the day with goals from Miikka Salomaki at 3:46 and Michael Kapla at 7:24 of the opening frame, but the Monsters responded with a tally from Trey Fix-Wolansky at 17:53 off feeds from Dillon Simpson and Ryan MacInnis to cut the deficit to 2-1 after 20 minutes. Toronto's Tyler Gaudet started the middle frame converting on a power-play goal at 3:30, but Cleveland gained momentum beginning with MacInnis' tally on the man advantage at 12:52 off helpers from Fix-Wolansky and Adam Clendening. Clendening added a power-play marker for the Monsters at 19:24 with assists from Branden Troock and MacInnis to enter the final intermission tied 3-3. Following a scoreless third period, Tanner MacMaster notched the game-winning tally 22 seconds into overtime securing the win for Toronto.

Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen made 27 saves in defeat while Toronto's Joseph Woll stopped 14 shots in victory.

The Monsters return home to host the Belleville Senators on Friday evening with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 2 0 0 - 3

TOR 2 1 0 1 - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 17 2/3 6/7 14 min / 7 inf

TOR 31 1/7 1/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Vehvilainen OT 27 4 10-15-4

TOR Woll W 14 3 10-12-3

Cleveland Record: 24-26-4-2, 8th North Division

Toronto Record: 27-22-3-2, 5th North Division

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.