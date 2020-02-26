Sens Fall to Laval to Close out Homestand
February 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators were beaten 4-1 by Laval Wednesday night at CAA Arena.
Joey Daccord made 30 saves for the Sens as Joseph LaBate scored. Laval's Nikita Jevpalovs (2), Charles Hudon and Laurent Dauphin had goals while Cayden Primeau turned aside 27 shots.
A tight first period saw LaBate grab the only goal of the frame with just 3.9 seconds left as he took advantage of a mis-clear by Maxim Lamarche and was about to fire a low shot past Primeau for his 10th of the year.
A couple of questionable interference calls on Jonathan Aspirot and then Jack Dougherty either side of a Michael Carcone penalty gave Laval two separate 5-on-3 chances and they took advantage on the second one as Jevpalovs scored on a one-timer from the left faceoff dot at 11:43 of the second to make it a 1-1 game.
Hudon gave Laval the lead at 16:02 as on an odd-man rush Jesperi Kotkaniemi was tripped by Hudon gathered the loose puck to beat Daccord glove side for his 27th of the season.
Laval secured the win with two empty-net goals in the final minute of regulation through Jevpalovs and Dauphin.
Belleville is back in action Friday for the first game of a back-to-back against Cleveland. The Sens are back home on March 4 when they host Toronto. Tickets are available.
