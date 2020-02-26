Barber Scores, But Penguins Lose to Bruins
February 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Providence Bruins, 6-2, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Wednesday night.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (27-22-3-5) struck early, but a big output by Providence in the second period spoiled the night for the Penguins and their fans at home.
The Penguins wasted little time getting on the board, scoring 2:12 into the first period. After a point shot by Pierre-Olivier Joseph led to a loose puck at the net-front, Sam Miletic found the rebound amidst the swarm and hoisted it under the crossbar for the game's opening goal.
A Josiah Didier blast that followed a face-off win by the Bruins tied the contest, 1-1, midway through the first frame.
Providence's offense took flight in the second period, starting with a goal by Cameron Hughes 41 seconds into the frame. Hughes struck again for the Bruins at 7:26 of the second, making it 3-1.
A silver lining in the second period was Riley Barber notching his first goal as a Penguin on a breakaway, but the Bruins' Cooper Zech responded a mere 1:28 later and put Providence in a 4-2 lead.
Shortly after the Penguins successfully fended off their fourth penalty kill of the night, Peter CehlÃ¡rik banged home a one-timer for the Bruins at 2:12 of the third period. That final frame of regulation featured several five-on-three power plays between the two clubs. Ultimately, one of those two-man advantages resulted in a Steven Kampfer goal that put the game out of reach, 6-2.
Casey DeSmith made 35 saves in defeat, while Dan Vladar denied 24 shots for the Bruins.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Feb. 28, when it pays its only visit to Syracuse this season and takes on the Syracuse Crunch. The Penguins' next home game is Saturday, Mar. 7 against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Puck drop between the Penguins and the Sound Tigers is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual tickets to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games are on sale now and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by contacting the Penguins offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Penguins' 2019-20 regular season, including 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's state-of-the-art, high-definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV are available now. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2019-20 subscriptions.
