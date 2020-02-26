Join the Hogs for the First-Ever Brew-Ha-Hogs Beer Sampling

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are teaming up with six different micro-breweries and a whiskey distillery to bring fans the first-ever Brew-Ha-Hogs beer sampling event during the IceHogs' Jersey Auction Game on Saturday, March 21 against the Iowa Wild at 6 p.m.

With the VIP ticket package, fans will get up to eight beer samples along with an upper sideline ticket and a swag bag for just $30. The swag bag includes a shot glass, a lanyard and a GR815 beer sampler glass all inside of a drawstring bag.

Fans can enjoy their drink samples in the Brew-Ha-Hogs beer garden that will be located behind section 101 from the time doors open at 5 p.m. on March 21 through the end of the first intermission. Drink samples that will be offered come from six different micro-breweries and a distillery from Illinois, Michigan and Missouri.

Featured brands include:

Lena Brewing Co.

Prairie Street Brewhouse

Generations Brewing Co.

Founders Brewing Co.

Virtue Cider

Schlafly Beer

Grantview Whiskey

The Brew-Ha-Hogs VIP ticket packages are limited and can be purchased HERE or by calling the IceHogs at (815) 986-6465. Current ticket holders can take advantage of the VIP package for just $15 or can get the drink samples and glass for just $10 ahead of the event by calling the IceHogs at (815) 986-6465. The VIP package will not be available at the game, but the drink samples and glass will be sold at the beer garden on March 21 for $12.

March 21 also marks the IceHogs' 21st annual Jersey Auction Game in which the team will don special Wagon Wheel Cardinals uniforms that will be auctioned off immediately following the contest against the Wild. Fans attending the game can bid on the specialty game-worn sweaters, with proceeds from the auction benefiting the IceHogs Charitable Foundation. Following the auction, the IceHogs Charitable Foundation will donate a portion of the jersey proceeds to the Greg Lindmark Foundation.

The 2020 uniform theme will pay tribute to the Wagon Wheel Cardinals: one of the earliest semi-professional hockey teams in the Stateline. The Cardinals were based out of the historical Wagon Wheel Resort in Rockton, IL, from 1958-62 and competed in the Illinois Ice Hockey League for four seasons, earning an all-time record of 64-57-7 with their best campaign coming during the 1958-59 season (20-2-0-0).

The Greg Lindmark Foundation was established in honor of Retired Rockford Deputy Chief Greg Lindmark, who took his own life after suffering issues related to post-traumatic stress from his line of duty as a first responder. The Greg Lindmark Foundation serves to reduce the impact of cumulative stress and trauma on first responders by providing awareness, education and confidential counseling.

For additional information, visit greglindmarkfoundation.com.

General tickets for the game on March 21 can be purchased, by visiting the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or by calling (815) 968-5222.

