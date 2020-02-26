Marlies Host Morning Matchup against Monsters

The Marlies hit home ice this morning for an early North Division clash with Cleveland.

This is the sixth of eight meetings between these North Division rivals, and the Monsters currently have a slight edge in the regular season series having won three of the previous five contests. Toronto opened up the series with back-to-back wins over Cleveland, but the Monsters have since taken the lead, winning the three most recent contests against the Marlies. With three straight losses and only four wins in their previous 10 games, the Marlies will be looking to find their way back to the win column today and even up the regular season series against the Monsters.

Cleveland comes into today's game fresh off an overtime win over the Rochester Americans. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Monsters, who currently sit in seventh place in the North Division with 53 points.

Toronto currently sits four points back from a playoff spot, and with the race heating up in a tight North Division, the Marlies need to pick up points in these tough divisional matchups. Expect some changes to the Marlies lineup as new additions look to make a swift impact and help right the ship in terms of getting the team back into playoff contention. Max Veronneau, Miikka Salomaki and Matt Lorito bring a fresh energy to the Marlies' offence, while the return of Calle Rosen provides some depth and familiarity to the Marlies' blueline.

Puck drops at 11AM today on Leafs Nation Network. Fans can also stream the game live in the Maple Leafs app.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

26-22-3-2 Overall Record 24-26-3-2

2-2-1-0 Head To Head 3-1-0-1

0-3-0-0 Streak 1-0-0-0

181 Goals For 148

179 Goals Against 164

20.5% Power Play Percentage 13.8%

77.5% Penalty Kill Percentage 84.5%

K. Agostino (23) Leading Goal Scorer S. Matteau (12)

P. Aberg (40)

K. Agostino (40) Leading Points Scorer A. Clendening (36)

K. Kaskisuo (14) Wins Leader V. Vehvilainen (10)

