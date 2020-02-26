Florida Panthers Assign Goaltender Chris Driedger to Springfield (AHL) on Conditioning Loan

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have assigned goaltender Chris Driedger to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, on conditioning loan.

Driedger, 25, has appeared in nine games with Florida, registering a 5-2-0 record, a .932 save percentage, 2.35 goals against average and one shutout. He has missed 17 games due to a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, played in 14 games with Springfield, notching a 6-8-0 record, a .938 save percentage and 2.09 goals against average.

ï»¿Six of Springfield's next seven games will remain inside the MassMutual Center, beginning with a tangle on Friday, Feb. 28 against Bridgeport at 7:05 p.m.

