Coyotes Acquire Hannikainen from Columbus

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Markus Hannikainen from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Arizona's 2020 seventh round draft choice (conditional).

Hannikainen will wear #15 for the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coyotes' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 26-year-old Hannikainen has registered 7-11-18 and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 28 games with the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) this season. He has totaled 33-45-78 and 48 PIM in 143 career AHL games. Hannikainen was also a member of the 2015-16 Calder Cup champion Lake Erie Monsters.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound native of Helsinki, FI has recorded 8-7-15 and 14 PIM in 91 NHL games with the Blue Jackets between 2015-19.

