Baptiste Excited to Join Contending Sens

February 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





There's another fresh face in Belleville.

The Senators acquired forward Nick Baptiste from the Toronto Marlies on Monday in exchange for defenceman Trent Bourque, putting the Ottawa native in his hometown team's farm system.

"It' going to be great," Baptiste said. "I'm obviously coming into a team that's in first place so I'm going to try and bring my style of game and join in and help out with what they've got going on already here."

Baptiste, who will wear no.13, joins a forward corps that's been somewhat stretched thin in recent weeks, with the Senators constantly deploying an 11 forward, seven defenceman formation that has also been swayed by the Sens' deep blue line group.

While that setup may not necessarily change, Baptiste adds some depth up front as the team gets set to go on a playoff run. In 29 games with the Marlies this year, he has three goals and nine points but has seen playing time affected by Toronto's veteran rule issues. He joins a Sens squad that has become littered with former Marlies in Darren Archibald, Michael Carcone, Frank Corrado and Stuart Percy.

Sens assistant coach David Bell also coached Baptiste during his OHL days with Sudbury.

"There's a lot of familiar faces and from what I've gathered so far, a lot of great guys here and everyone has been really welcoming and I'm excited to get going," Baptiste said.

The 24-year-old winger has played 47 NHL games, all with Buffalo, and brings a blend of speed and size to the Sens lineup.

"I have a lot of speed, I like to shoot the puck and get to the net as much as I can," Baptiste said. "I like to work hard on the forecheck and be a little more physical and bring some size and speed to the bottom six."

He joins a Sens team that owns a seven-point lead for first place in the North Division whereas Toronto are in a four-team scrap for the final playoff spot in the division.

For that reason, he's excited to join a contending team.

"They've done a lot of work here to get themselves into this position and I've played against them a few times already this season and they've got a ton of speed and a ton of skill here so I'm going to come in here and try and help out as much as I can."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.