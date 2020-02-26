Texas Stars Assign Three to Idaho Steelheads

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Colton Point has been reassigned by Dallas from Texas to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads. In addition, forwards Diego Cuglietta and Anthony Nellis have also been loaned to the Steelheads from the Stars.

Point, 21, is in his second professional season and played one AHL game with the Stars this season, making 28 against San Antonio on Nov. 22, 2019. Point has tended the net in 17 ECHL games for the Steelheads, compiling a 5-8-0-2 record, 2.92 GAA, and .894 SV%. Before his first call up to the Stars in November, the 6-foot-4 goaltender turned in a career-high 51 save performance against the Tulsa Oilers to help the Steelheads earn a point in a 4-3 shootout loss. The Dallas Stars 2016 fifth-round pick appeared in seven games with Texas in 2018-19, notching a 2-3-1-0 record, 3.77 GAA, and .857 SV%.

Before turning pro, the North Bay, Ontario native played two seasons at Colgate University. During his sophomore year, Point ranked second among all collegiate goaltenders with a 1.60 GAA and led all goalies with a .950 SV%. Point compiled an 18-17-7 career record and was a finalist for the Mike Richter Award in 2018.

Cuglietta, 24, rejoined the Stars on Feb. 7, 2020 after recording an assist in five games with the Steelheads this season. The 5-foot-10, 176-pound forward has played 23 games for Texas, earning four points (1-34). Cuglietta scored his first professional goal three games after making his professional hockey debut at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The Kamloops, British Columbia native produced 41 points (25-1641) in his senior season at Lake Superior State University and led the NCAA with 25 goals. In four seasons, he produced 100 points (50-50100) and became the fourth skater in school history since 2000 to hit 100 career points.

Nellis, 25, is in his first full professional season and has played three AHL games after making his Stars debut on Saturday, Jan. 11 against Toronto. The Breakeyville, Quebec native has played 41 ECHL games with the Steelheads this season recording 25 points (13-1225) with four multi-point games in his first pro season. Nellis ranks second on the Steelheads in goals and fourth in points.

Prior to signing with the Stars, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound skater made his pro debut with the Fort Wayne Komets on Mar. 22, 2019. In his first 10 games after a four-year career at Lake Superior State University, Nellis produced eight points (5-38). The former Laker was a top-four scorer for the team in all four years, collecting 91 points (40-5191) in 148 career NCAA games.

The Stars return for a three-game week against Rockford and Grand Rapids beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

