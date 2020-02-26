Texas Stars Assign Three to Idaho Steelheads
February 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Colton Point has been reassigned by Dallas from Texas to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads. In addition, forwards Diego Cuglietta and Anthony Nellis have also been loaned to the Steelheads from the Stars.
Point, 21, is in his second professional season and played one AHL game with the Stars this season, making 28 against San Antonio on Nov. 22, 2019. Point has tended the net in 17 ECHL games for the Steelheads, compiling a 5-8-0-2 record, 2.92 GAA, and .894 SV%. Before his first call up to the Stars in November, the 6-foot-4 goaltender turned in a career-high 51 save performance against the Tulsa Oilers to help the Steelheads earn a point in a 4-3 shootout loss. The Dallas Stars 2016 fifth-round pick appeared in seven games with Texas in 2018-19, notching a 2-3-1-0 record, 3.77 GAA, and .857 SV%.
Before turning pro, the North Bay, Ontario native played two seasons at Colgate University. During his sophomore year, Point ranked second among all collegiate goaltenders with a 1.60 GAA and led all goalies with a .950 SV%. Point compiled an 18-17-7 career record and was a finalist for the Mike Richter Award in 2018.
Cuglietta, 24, rejoined the Stars on Feb. 7, 2020 after recording an assist in five games with the Steelheads this season. The 5-foot-10, 176-pound forward has played 23 games for Texas, earning four points (1-34). Cuglietta scored his first professional goal three games after making his professional hockey debut at the end of the 2018-19 season.
The Kamloops, British Columbia native produced 41 points (25-1641) in his senior season at Lake Superior State University and led the NCAA with 25 goals. In four seasons, he produced 100 points (50-50100) and became the fourth skater in school history since 2000 to hit 100 career points.
Nellis, 25, is in his first full professional season and has played three AHL games after making his Stars debut on Saturday, Jan. 11 against Toronto. The Breakeyville, Quebec native has played 41 ECHL games with the Steelheads this season recording 25 points (13-1225) with four multi-point games in his first pro season. Nellis ranks second on the Steelheads in goals and fourth in points.
Prior to signing with the Stars, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound skater made his pro debut with the Fort Wayne Komets on Mar. 22, 2019. In his first 10 games after a four-year career at Lake Superior State University, Nellis produced eight points (5-38). The former Laker was a top-four scorer for the team in all four years, collecting 91 points (40-5191) in 148 career NCAA games.
The Stars return for a three-game week against Rockford and Grand Rapids beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Partial ticket package plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars goaltender Colton Point
(Mollie Kendall)
|
Texas Stars forward Diego Cuglietta
(Mollie Kendall)
|
Texas Stars forward Anthony Nellis
(Taylor Sammarco)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2020
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Mitchell Stephens from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Texas Stars Assign Three to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Condors 2020-21 Ticket Plans on Sale Now - Bakersfield Condors
- Join the Hogs for the First-Ever Brew-Ha-Hogs Beer Sampling - Rockford IceHogs
- Baptiste Excited to Join Contending Sens - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Comeback Earns Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Coyotes Acquire Hannikainen from Columbus - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Gulls Assign Drew and Gates to Tulsa, Johnston to Idaho - San Diego Gulls
- LA Kings Recall Gabriel Vilardi - Ontario Reign
- Game 52 Preview: San Diego at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Start Four-Game Road Swing in Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 vs. Utica Comets - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, February 26 - Belleville Senators
- Phantoms Loan Max Willman to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Florida Panthers Assign Goaltender Chris Driedger to Springfield (AHL) on Conditioning Loan - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Marlies Host Morning Matchup against Monsters - Toronto Marlies
- Monsters Sign Forward Lindsay Sparks to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Special Teams Leads Iowa to 5-2 Win against Chicago - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Texas Stars Assign Three to Idaho Steelheads
- Defenseman Ondrej Vala Reassigned to Texas Stars
- Dallas Stars Loan Forward Justin Dowling to Texas
- Dallas Stars Acquire Sixth-Round Selection in the 2020 NHL Draft from the Florida Panthers in Exchange for Defenseman Emil Djuse
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Taylor Fedun from Texas