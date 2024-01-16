LA Kings Recall Forward Samuel Fagemo

January 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings have recalled forward Samuel Fagemo from the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Fagemo, 23, has recorded a team-leading 20 goals and 33 points (20-13=33) in 24 games with the Ontario Reign this season, including a league-high nine power-play goals (PPG). The 6-0, 200-pound forward has collected points in 19 of his 24 games played with Ontario, including six multi-goal performances.

Fagemo's 20 goals sits tied for second-most in scoring across the AHL while his 33 points rank sixth and 1.38 points-per-game average paces all active AHL skaters (min. GP: 20). Fagemo tallied one goal in four games with the Nashville Predators this season before being re-acquired by the Kings on Nov. 11.

Selected by the Kings in the second round (50th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Fagemo has registered 127 points (80-47=127) in 175 career AHL games with Ontario. Since his AHL debut on Feb. 6, 2021, Fagemo's 80 goals are tied for the most in the league during that span. He's added four points (3-1=4) in 17 career NHL games between the Kings and Predators, including his first career NHL goal on Dec. 3, 2022, against Carolina.

Ontario returns to action on Tuesday night in Abbotsford for the first of two straight matchups with the Canucks this week inside the Abbotsford Centre at 7 p.m.

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.