Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6 p.m.

January 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







BAKERSFIELD (15-10-3, 33pts) @ COLORADO (15-13-5, 35pts), 6 p.m.

The Condors put a nine-game unbeaten run on the line as they head to the Rockies for a two-game set

PUCK DROP: 6 p.m. PT (Blue Arena)

JERSEY AUCTION: To bid on Condors Fighting Cancer Night player jerseys click here.

BROADCAST

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio

iHeartRadio App

AHLTV.com

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors are unbeaten in nine games (7-0-2), collecting 16 of a possible 18 points.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two frames and hung on for a 3-2 win over San Jose on Saturday. Ben Gleason scored what proved to be the game-winner, late in the second period. Jack Campbell evened his record to .500 with his second straight win, stopping 34 of 36 shots.

GREASY GLEAS

Gleason is on a heater with five goals in his last four games since being reassigned by the Edmonton Oilers. He has seven goals on the season and 14 points in 18 games. In each of the last two seasons with the Texas Stars, the Michigan-born d-man scored nine goals.

ROAD LIFE

The Condors play four of their next five games on the road, where they have won three straight dating back to December 23.

LOVE THE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula had an assist on Saturday and leads the team in scoring with 20 points (5g-15a) in 19 games.

LAVVY ADDS TO HIS TOTAL

Raphael Lavoie scored his 11th of the season on Saturday, his third straight season with double digits in goals. His 13.6% shooting percentage matches last season's output when he finished with 25 goals.

LOCK IT DOWN

The Condors have allowed two or fewer goals in five of their last seven outings. Overall, the team is ninth in goals against a 2.89 a contest.

POWERED UP

Now 14th in the AHL at 18.2%, the Condors power play has come to life of late with seven tallies on its last 21 opportunities.

THAT'S WHAT IT SAID IN THE PROGRAM, JIM

Seth Griffith is one point from tying Currie for the team's AHL scoring lead with 188 points. Tuesday's game is his 200th with Bakersfield.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 13-1-3 when scoring at least three goals this season.

KILLING IT

Bakersfield's penalty kill is up to 14h in the league at 82.0% and has killed off 32 of 36 power plays since December 16.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Colorado is in the midst of a six-game homestand and split the opening two games with Coachella Valley. Ben Meyers scored his seventh of the season in overtime on Saturday.

UP NEXT

The Condors wrap up the series in Loveland with the Eagles on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Catch all the action on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, the iHeartRadio App, and AHLTV.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.