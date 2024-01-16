Blues Recall F Nikita Alexandrov from Springfield
January 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Nikita Alexandrov from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Alexandrov, 23, has served two penalty minutes in 10 appearances with the Blue this season while tallying seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games with the Thunderbirds. Alexandrov was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round, 62nd overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
The Thunderbirds hit the road for a three-game swing starting on Saturday, Jan. 20 when they visit the Rochester Americans for a 5:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena.
Fans looking to purchase Thunderbirds tickets can do so by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2024
- IceHogs Recall Maniscalco and Perrott from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Blues Recall F Nikita Alexandrov from Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Keeps Rolling with Season-Long, Six-Game Point Streak - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- LA Kings Recall Forward Samuel Fagemo - Ontario Reign
- Dallas Recalls Matt Murray, Texas Recalls Bryan Thomson from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Griffins Travel to Manitoba for Two-Game Series - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Max Crozier, Phil Myers, Waltteri Merela from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Roadrunners Defeat The Iowa Wild 3-1 From The Tucson Arena On Monday Night - Tucson Roadrunners
- Firebirds Score Five Times in Victory over Silver Knights - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Henderson Silver Knights Come up Short, 5-2, against Firebirds - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Doan's Two Goals Sink Iowa in 3-1 Loss at Tucson - Iowa Wild
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Blues Recall F Nikita Alexandrov from Springfield
- Gaudette Scores Again, But Penguins Squeak Past T-Birds
- Blues Loan D Tyler Tucker to T-Birds for Conditioning
- T-Birds' North Division Win Streak Ends in Utica
- Subban Superb & Gaudette Tallies Hat Trick in Win at Syracuse