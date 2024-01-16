Blues Recall F Nikita Alexandrov from Springfield

January 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Nikita Alexandrov from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Alexandrov, 23, has served two penalty minutes in 10 appearances with the Blue this season while tallying seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games with the Thunderbirds. Alexandrov was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round, 62nd overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The Thunderbirds hit the road for a three-game swing starting on Saturday, Jan. 20 when they visit the Rochester Americans for a 5:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena.

Fans looking to purchase Thunderbirds tickets can do so by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.