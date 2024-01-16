IceHogs Recall Maniscalco and Perrott from Indy
January 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has recalled defensemen Josh Maniscalco (left) and Andrew Perrott (right) from loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.
Maniscalco, 24, has four assists in 12 games with Rockford this season and four points (3G, 1A) through three games with Indy this season.
Perrott, 22, has recorded four points (1G, 3A) in 17 games with the IceHogs this season to go along with 31 penalty minutes. With Indy this season, the defenseman has appeared in five games and recorded one assist with 35 penalty minutes.
The IceHogs play next on Friday, Jan. 19 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2024
- IceHogs Recall Maniscalco and Perrott from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Blues Recall F Nikita Alexandrov from Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Keeps Rolling with Season-Long, Six-Game Point Streak - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- LA Kings Recall Forward Samuel Fagemo - Ontario Reign
- Dallas Recalls Matt Murray, Texas Recalls Bryan Thomson from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Griffins Travel to Manitoba for Two-Game Series - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Max Crozier, Phil Myers, Waltteri Merela from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Roadrunners Defeat The Iowa Wild 3-1 From The Tucson Arena On Monday Night - Tucson Roadrunners
- Firebirds Score Five Times in Victory over Silver Knights - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Henderson Silver Knights Come up Short, 5-2, against Firebirds - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Doan's Two Goals Sink Iowa in 3-1 Loss at Tucson - Iowa Wild
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- IceHogs Recall Maniscalco and Perrott from Indy
- IceHogs Weekly: Hogs Return to Stateline, Autism Awareness Night Approaching on Saturday
- Seney Ties Game in Third, Bjork Scores in OT to Complete Weekend Sweep
- Hogs & Griffins Square off in Weekend Rematch
- Weeks Blanks Griffins 2-0 in First Professional Shutout