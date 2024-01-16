Condors Suffer First Regulation Loss In 10 Games To Open Trip To Colorado

The Bakersfield Condors (15-11-3, 33pts) suffered their first regulation loss in 10 games, 2-1 to the Colorado Eagles (16-13-5, 37pts) on Tuesday. Noel Hoefenmayer (4th) scored late in the first period to cut into an early 2-0 lead for the Eagles. Dylan Holloway earned his third point in three games while Lane Pederson's assist gave him six points in six games (3g-3a).

Bakersfield wraps the series on Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT against the Colorado Eagles. Catch the action on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, iHeartRadio app, and AHLTV.com

