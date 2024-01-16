Henderson Silver Knights Come up Short, 5-2, against Firebirds

The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated by the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 5-2, at Acrisure Arena on Monday evening. Lukas Cormier, who recently returned to Henderson from his NHL debut,and Sheldon Rempal, who now leads the team in goals, both scored for the Knights.

The Firebirds jumped out to an early lead with two goals scored in the first period. They then extended that lead to three with another early in the second period.

Cormier broke the Knights' scoring drought with a goal at 11:02 in the second. Gage Quinney fed Jake Bischoff at the blue line, who passed it over to Cormier. He buried it with a one-timer from the right hand circle to cut Coachella's lead to two.

Winterton then regained a three-goal lead for the Firebirds with just over five minutes remaining in the period.

Rempal made it a 4-2 game with a snapshot from the high slot at 2:41 in the third. He was assisted by Tyler Benson and Christoffer Sedoff.

Coachella re-extended their lead with a goal from Wright, his third point of the evening.

The Silver Knights will return for their second of the series against Coachella on Wednesday, January 15. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT.

