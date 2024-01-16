Providence Bruins Reassign Adam Mechura to Maine Mariners

January 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, January 16, that the Providence Bruins have reassigned Adam Mechura to the Maine Mariners.

Mechura, 20, skated in two games with Providence. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound forward has appeared in 29 games with the Mariners this season, tallying 22 points on nine goals and 13 assists. Mechura played the 2022-23 season with the Tri-City Americans of the WHL, amassing 26 goals and 26 assists in 58 games.

The Pisek, Czechia, native signed a two-year AHL contract with the Bruins last October.

