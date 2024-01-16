Belleville Sens Announce Details for "Super Friday" Game on February 9
January 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - With many sports fans turning their attention to the football playoffs, now underway, the Belleville Sens are announcing details for the club's first-ever Super Friday game, on Friday, February 9, when the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) visit CAA Arena.
The first 1,500 fans through the gates at CAA Arena will receive a free Belleville Sens mini-football, with more football-centric activations, theming and "tailgate food" specials throughout the game.
Fans wearing their favourite sports jersey, football or otherwise, can stop by guest services (inside Gate 2) to qualify for a free door prize draw entry*. Prizes include a Belleville Sens team-signed jersey, team-signed stick, and a hat signed by either a Belleville Senators player or a player from the NHL parent club in Ottawa.
More details on the event will be released via the Club's social media channels (@BellevilleSens).
Tickets for Belleville Sens Super Friday and all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.
Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.
*Fans must be at least 18 years of age, or have a parent/guardian present, to enter.
