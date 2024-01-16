Griffins Travel to Manitoba for Two-Game Series

Grand Rapids Griffins defender Eemil Viro eyes the puck

This Week's Games

GRIFFINS at Manitoba Moose // Fri., Jan. 19 // 8 p.m. EST // Canada Life Centre

GRIFFINS at Manitoba Moose // Sat., Jan. 20 // 7 p.m. EST // Canada Life Centre

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 7:45 p.m. EST on Friday and at 6:45 p.m. EST on Saturday

Watch: AHLTV

Season Series: 1-1-0-0 overall, 0-0-0-0 road. Third and fourth of eight meetings overall, first and second of four at Canada Life Centre

All-Time Series: 71-43-1-1-9 Overall, 32-24-0-0-3 Road

NHL Affiliation: Winnipeg Jets

Noteworthy: Since returning from the holiday break, Manitoba has lost seven consecutive contests from Dec. 29-Jan. 13 and has been outscored 27-9. The Moose are also just 1-9-0-0 in their last 10 games. In comparison, the Griffins are 5-2-1-0 since the break and 5-3-2-0 in their last 10.

Good Taste of Humble Pie: The Griffins enjoyed a season-high five-game win streak from Dec. 27-Jan. 6 but have since gone on to drop three straight contests from Jan. 10-13, setting a new season-high for home losses in a row. However, Grand Rapids has secured at least a point in eight of its last 11 contests (6-3-2-0) and sits in fourth place in the Central Division, one point behind third place Rockford. Since returning from the holiday break, the Griffins have outscored their opponents 27-16, scoring an average of 3.38 goals per game. Grand Rapids allowed just one goal in three consecutive games from Dec. 31-Jan. 6 and has allowed an average of two goals against since Dec. 27. Grand Rapids has points in seven of its last 11 games (6-4-1-0) inside Van Andel Arena and has points in five of its past six road appearances (4-1-1-0). The Griffins have been solid at home with an 8-6-2-0 mark, outscoring their opponents 46-38. Although it has been better in foreign territory as of late, earning four straight victories, Grand Rapids still holds a 6-9-2-1 record away from home and is being outscored 64-51.

One-Two Punch: Goaltenders Sebastian Cossa and Michael Hutchinson have combined for points in six out of the last eight contests (5-2-1) and have allowed an average of two goals per game during the run. Cossa has allowed just one tally in consecutive starts from Jan. 5-12 and has a 3-2-1 record in his last six outings, showing a .913 save percentage. Hutchinson collected a team-best three straight wins from Dec. 29-Jan. 6 and has points in four of his last five appearances (3-1-1) with a .928 save percentage. Through 18 games, Hutchinson shows an 8-8-2 record with one shutout to go along with a 2.76 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Cossa has suited up for 16 outings this season and has a 6-7-3 ledger with a 2.84 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Cossa ranks sixth among rookies in goals against average and tied for fifth in save percentage. Combined, the netminding duo has a 2.80 goals against average and a .904 save percentage.

Johnny Bravo: Jonatan Berggren has seven points (1-6-7) in his last six outings, which included a four-game assist streak from Dec. 31-Jan. 10. Berggren also has 10 points (3-7-10) in his last nine games from Dec. 15-Jan. 13 and now leads the roster with 25 points (8-17-25) in 25 games this season. The Enkoping, Sweden, product enjoyed a six-game point streak in the AHL (4-5-8) from Nov. 18-Dec. 5, which included a three-game goal run from Nov. 18-26 and a team-best five-game assist streak from Nov. 24-Dec. 5. The 23-year-old has a combined 96 points (33-63-96) in 102 career AHL appearances from 2021-24, collecting an assist during his 100th game as a Griffin on Jan. 10 against Milwaukee. During his rookie season with the Griffins in 2021-22, Berggren broke Grand Rapids' rookie single-season scoring record with 64 points (21-43-64) in 70 games, five more points than the previous record held by Teemu Pulkkinen (2013-14). The prospect has appeared in 76 games with the Red Wings throughout two seasons and has 33 points (17-16-33), including five points (2-3-5) in nine contests this campaign. Berggren was selected to participate in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU alongside fellow country man Simon Edvinsson.

On The Come Up: The Griffins' power play has been a strong unit this season, as it ranks seventh in the AHL with an overall conversion rate of 20.5% and the road power play comes in at 23.6% (6th). Grand Rapids has scored on the power play in six of its last eight games (7-for-24, 29.2%). Tim Gettinger, Joel L'Esperance and Carter Mazur are all tied for the team lead with four power-play goals, while Jonatan Berggren paces the squad with seven power-play assists. After allowing a power-play goal in a season-high five straight games from Dec. 19-31 (7-for-17, 41.2%), the Griffins have allowed just one power-play tally in their last five outings (17-for-18, 94.4%). However, Grand Rapids still ranks 28th in the AHL with a penalty kill rate of 77.5%. At home, the Griffins' penalty kill is tied for 13th in the league at 83.6%, while the road penalty kill ranks last on the circuit at 72.3%.

The Last Czar: Since returning to the Griffins from Detroit on Dec. 30, Austin Czarnik has accumulated six points (0-6-6) in as many games. The 31-year-old has made the most of his time in Grand Rapids, showing 13 points (3-10-13) and an even plus-minus rating in 15 appearances. Czarnik posted three assists on Dec. 31 against the Cleveland Monsters and logged five assists in three games from Dec. 9-Jan. 5. The Washington Township, Michigan, native signed a two-year deal with the Red Wings on July 7, 2022 and has since gone on to register 50 points (17-33-50) in 58 career games with the Griffins. Czarnik has 275 points (98-177-275) in 285 AHL games from 2014-18 and 2019-24. He has also suited up for 18 games with Detroit this season and has one assist, six penalty minutes and a minus-three rating. In total, Czarnik has 51 points (18-33-51) in 189 career NHL outings.

