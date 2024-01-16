Henderson Silver Knights Unveil Newly Renamed Sam & Ash Tiltyard
January 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights and Sam & Ash Injury Law officially unveiled the newly renamed Sam & Ash Tiltyard last Friday during a media and ribbon cutting event held at The Dollar Loan Center.
"Sam & Ash have been official partners of the Henderson Silver Knights since day one," said Keith Baulsir, SVP of Global Partnerships for the Foley Entertainment Group. "They care deeply about the local community just like we do, so this extension of our partnership to create the Sam & Ash Tiltyard for our community is a natural fit."
Sam Mirejovsky, Partner at Sam & Ash, expressed the firm's commitment to their clients and the community. "In addition to our dedication to our clients, our company values include doing 'What's Right' for the communities we serve," said Mirejovsky. "This partnership is about giving back, strengthening ties within the community, and celebrating what it means to be a Las Vegas local. We look forward to contributing more to local communities throughout 2024."
Sam & Ash, the Official Injury Attorneys of the Henderson Silver Knights, have been Silver Society members, an exclusive group of founding partners for the Silver Knights, The Dollar Loan Center, and America First Center since 2021.
