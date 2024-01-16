Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Max Crozier, Phil Myers, Waltteri Merela from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defensemen Max Crozier and Phil Myers and forward Waltteri Merelä from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have signed defenseman Ryan Orgel to a PTO.

Crozier, 23, made his NHL debut January 13 vs. Anaheim and recorded a takeaway and a blocked shot in 13 minutes of action. He leads Syracuse rookie defensemen for goals, assists and scoring with 1-6-7 pts. in 25 games.

Myers, 26, has skated in four games with the Lightning this season, the last coming January 6 at Boston. He has 157 games of NHL experience over six seasons, producing eight goals and 36 points. The blueliner ranks tied for fifth among Crunch defensemen for scoring with 3-6-9 points in 28 games.

Merelä, 25, has skated in 14 games with the Lightning and recorded 16 shots while averaging 10:35 time on ice. Merela ranks seventh on the Crunch for scoring with 16 points on six goals and 10 assists through 23 contests.

Orgel, 26, has played in 22 games with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL this season tallying four goals and five assists. The 6-foot, 190-pound blueliner has skated in 73 career ECHL contests with the Thunder, Idaho Steelheads and Utah Grizzlies since 2021 amassing 29 points (5g, 24a).

