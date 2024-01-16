Weekly Roundup - 01.16.2024
January 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
On the road again...
The Wranglers are gearing up for a lengthy seven-game road trip beginning on Friday in Coachella Valley.
Calgary has won three of the last four games and boasts a 22-10-3-0 record while continuing to lead the Pacific Division and Western Conference with 47 points.
The group went 4-3-1 during their recent eight-game homestand and had their three-game winning streak snapped on Friday night following a 2-1 setback to the Ontario Reign.
UPCOMING GAMES:
Jan. 19 @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Jan. 20 @ Bakersfield Condors
Jan 26 @ San Jose Barracuda
WOLF RECALLED
Dustin Wolf was recalled to the Calgary Flames for the third time this season on Tuesday.
Wolf has a 16-6-1 record and the second-best save-percentage (Sv%) in the league at .929, with the second highest shutout total in the league at four.
The 22-year-old was recently named to the 2024 AHL All-Star team for the second year in a row, representing the Pacific Division in San Jose.
In five games with the Flames this season, Wolf has one win; a 28-save performance against the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec.7 2023.
As a result, (G) Oscar Dansk is expected to take over between the pipes for the Wranglers, where he is 6-3-2-0 with a 2.47 GAA and a 0.922 Sv% this season.
EMILIO PETTERSEN SURGING
Emilio Pettersen has been an impact player of late and continues to climb up the scoring charts this season.
In 35 games, Pettersen has seven goals and 26 points (2nd-most on team) and his 19 assists leads all Wranglers skaters.
He also sits second on the team with four powerplay goals.
WTV host @LivMae10 went on a walk-n-talk with Emilio Pettersen pregame. pic.twitter.com/nr0j5k7BSx
- Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) January 12, 2024
ONE TIMERS:
Matt Coronato leads the Wranglers in scoring with 29 points (12g,17a) in 27 games.
Yan Kuznetsov was reassigned to the Wranglers on Sunday after playing in his first NHL game with the Flames on Jan.9 against the Ottawa Senators.
Jarrod Gourley was reassigned to Rapid City on Monday, Jan.15.
Oliver Kylington played his first game since May 2022, averaging over 18-minutes of ice time against the Ontario Reign on Jan.11.
Jakob Pelletier and Kevin Rooney continue to practice with the Wranglers as they work their way back to game action.
Mark Rassell has been a strong addition up front lately, with two goals in four games since being added to the roster on a PTO.
QUOTABLES:
Ben Jones on facing Coachella Valley:
"Obviously, there's a lot of history between us and them. We have a big couple games to end January here, and we really need to keep winning.
Head coach Trent Cull on generating offence around the net:
"We have to make sure that were paying the price to score goals... they cost something... you can't drive by, you've got to go to the paint, those dirty areas. You've got to hang in there and really scrap and claw for those."
