Miner Backstops Eagles to 2-1 Win Over Bakersfield
January 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Trent Miner made 30 saves on 31 shots, while defenseman Brad Hunt and forward Riley Tufte each found the back of the net, as the Eagles defeated the Bakersfield Condors 2-1 on Tuesday. Colorado finished the night going 1-for-1 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. The Eagles victory also put the brakes on Bakersfield's nine-game point streak.
Colorado would take advantage of an early power play when Hunt buried a slapshot from the point to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 4:34 mark of the first period.
The lead would grow just 1:57 later when Tufte finished off a net-mouth scramble when he jammed a loose puck in the crease past Condors goalie Olivier Rodrigue. The goal was Tufte's team-leading 12th of the season and pushed Colorado's advantage to 2-0.
Bakersfield would strike back late in the opening frame when defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer fielded a pass at the side of the crease and steered the puck into the back of the net, slicing the deficit to 2-1 with 1:44 remaining in the period.
Still leading 2-1 as the puck dropped on the second period, the Eagles would be forced to kill off a Condors power play midway through the middle frame. Colorado would take care of business and went on to outshoot Bakersfield 10-9 in the middle frame, heading to the second intermission still on top, 2-1.
The Condors would continue to throw chances at Miner in the third period, as Bakersfield outshot the Eagles 10-8 in the final frame. Still trailing by a goal late in the contest, the Condors would pull Rodrigue in favor of the extra attacker, but would not be able to generate an equalizer, as Colorado held on for the 2-1 victory.
Bakersfield outshot the Eagles by a final count of 31-25, as Rodrigue suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 25 shots.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday, January 17th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2024
- Condors Suffer First Regulation Loss In 10 Games To Open Trip To Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
- Miner Backstops Eagles to 2-1 Win Over Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Justin Sourdif Caps off Three-Point Night with OT Winner Against San Jose - Charlotte Checkers
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Rollin' the Dice in Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights' Geertsen Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Henderson Silver Knights Unveil Newly Renamed Sam & Ash Tiltyard - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bears Battle Wolf Pack, Penguins - Hershey Bears
- GM Patrik Allvin on World Juniors and Lekkerimäki, D-Petey Coming to Abbotsford Canucks - Abbotsford Canucks
- Building Blue: Sawyer Mynio Growing from a Penalty Killer to a Two-Way Defenceman - Abbotsford Canucks
- Abbotsford's Coaching Staff Is Full of Connections and Culture Creators - Abbotsford Canucks
- Weekly Roundup - 01.16.2024 - Calgary Wranglers
- Flames Recall Dustin Wolf - Calgary Wranglers
- Providence Bruins Reassign Adam Mechura to Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 14 - Syracuse Crunch
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for "Super Friday" Game on February 9 - Belleville Senators
- Women in Hockey Night, Presented by Zweigles, Slated for Saturday against Springfield - Rochester Americans
- IceHogs Recall Maniscalco and Perrott from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Blues Recall F Nikita Alexandrov from Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Keeps Rolling with Season-Long, Six-Game Point Streak - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- LA Kings Recall Forward Samuel Fagemo - Ontario Reign
- Dallas Recalls Matt Murray, Texas Recalls Bryan Thomson from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Griffins Travel to Manitoba for Two-Game Series - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Max Crozier, Phil Myers, Waltteri Merela from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Roadrunners Defeat The Iowa Wild 3-1 From The Tucson Arena On Monday Night - Tucson Roadrunners
- Firebirds Score Five Times in Victory over Silver Knights - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Henderson Silver Knights Come up Short, 5-2, against Firebirds - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Doan's Two Goals Sink Iowa in 3-1 Loss at Tucson - Iowa Wild
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Miner Backstops Eagles to 2-1 Win Over Bakersfield
- Pare Nets Two Goals in Colorado's 4-3 OT Win Over Coachella Valley
- Eagles Transactions --- Annunen Recalled by Colorado Avalanche
- Forwards Foudy, Wagner Reassigned to Colorado Eagles
- Riley Tufte to Represent Colorado Eagles at 2024 AHL All-Star Classic