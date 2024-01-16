Miner Backstops Eagles to 2-1 Win Over Bakersfield

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Trent Miner made 30 saves on 31 shots, while defenseman Brad Hunt and forward Riley Tufte each found the back of the net, as the Eagles defeated the Bakersfield Condors 2-1 on Tuesday. Colorado finished the night going 1-for-1 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. The Eagles victory also put the brakes on Bakersfield's nine-game point streak.

Colorado would take advantage of an early power play when Hunt buried a slapshot from the point to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 4:34 mark of the first period.

The lead would grow just 1:57 later when Tufte finished off a net-mouth scramble when he jammed a loose puck in the crease past Condors goalie Olivier Rodrigue. The goal was Tufte's team-leading 12th of the season and pushed Colorado's advantage to 2-0.

Bakersfield would strike back late in the opening frame when defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer fielded a pass at the side of the crease and steered the puck into the back of the net, slicing the deficit to 2-1 with 1:44 remaining in the period.

Still leading 2-1 as the puck dropped on the second period, the Eagles would be forced to kill off a Condors power play midway through the middle frame. Colorado would take care of business and went on to outshoot Bakersfield 10-9 in the middle frame, heading to the second intermission still on top, 2-1.

The Condors would continue to throw chances at Miner in the third period, as Bakersfield outshot the Eagles 10-8 in the final frame. Still trailing by a goal late in the contest, the Condors would pull Rodrigue in favor of the extra attacker, but would not be able to generate an equalizer, as Colorado held on for the 2-1 victory.

Bakersfield outshot the Eagles by a final count of 31-25, as Rodrigue suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 25 shots.

